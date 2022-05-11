The herpes virus, an attacker that always reawakens | Science and Ecology | D.W.

Health

The herpes virus, an attacker that always reawakens

Chicken pox is a prime example: the source of the itchy blisters is one of the nine known herpes viruses: shingles. Chickenpox is widespread throughout the world, and is well known as a childhood disease. Most of the time, children outgrow the infection, but there may be some scarring. The virus stays in the body for life.

The herpes zoster virus variant settles in the ganglia, groups of nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system. And it can resurface years or decades later.

In addition to the virus that causes chickenpox, the herpes family of viruses includes herpes simplex viruses, types 1 and 2. Both are responsible for painful cold sores and genital herpes. Cytomegalovirus, another genus of herpes virus, is also widespread and can cause serious complications and organ damage, especially in immunosuppressed people.

Epstein-Barr virus and Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpes virus, in turn, can cause tumors. Human herpes viruses 6 (often subdivided into A and B) and 7 are also widespread and cause, for example, “three-day fever”, a childhood disease.

“The most important thing about herpes viruses is that they remain dormant in the body for life after primary infection,” explains Lars Dölken, a virologist at the University of Würzburg, to DW. Dölken thus names the most important common characteristic of this family of viruses. His team tries to understand the mechanism behind the sudden awakening of the pathogens, and to do so they have carefully studied the human herpesvirus 6A (HHV-6A). Scientists have discovered a hitherto unknown cellular mechanism that the virus uses to wake up, as published in the journal Nature.

When the immune system fights on other fronts

People who get the herpes virus for the first time often hardly notice it. The problem is usually the repeated reactivation of the virus. To do this, it usually uses a phase in which the host’s immune system is already fighting on other fronts. That can be a cold, as well as strong physical and psychological stress. People with HIV and transplant patients are especially susceptible.

HHV-6A is incorporated into the genome of the human cell and survives there in the latency phase, until a good opportunity presents itself for the virus to attack again and multiply. Then a certain micro-RNA – a small RNA molecule involved in various biological processes – reactivates the virus.

“Almost all herpes viruses make their own micro-RNAs, which are extremely important for viruses. But there is no example of a herpes virus in which the micro-RNA is so fundamental,” says virologist Dölken. “If we turn off this viral micro-RNA, then the virus is – to put it loosely – dead.”

Manifestation of herpes zoster, known as shingles, an annoying disease that attacks nerve cells

Manifestation of herpes zoster, known as “shingles”, an annoying disease that attacks nerve cells

A viral micro-RNA as a master key

Micro RNA, unlike mRNA, for example, is not responsible for carrying the blueprints for specific proteins: it is one of the non-coding RNAs. In contrast, the viral microRNA intervenes in the metabolism of certain human micro-RNAs and inhibits their development.

As a result, the production of so-called type I interferons is disturbed. These are messenger substances with which the cell signals the presence of viruses to the immune system. “But this is not the only mechanism that is altered,” adds Dölken.

Viral micro-RNA makes it possible for herpes viruses to escape the immune system, or more precisely, the B and T cells that kill infected human cells. “These cells recognize proteins that are foreign to the body, such as those of a virus.

“However, with the help of RNA, herpesviruses manage to reprogram host cells and use them to their advantage, without our acquired immune system, that is, B and T cells, having the opportunity to recognize the cell as infected,” explains Dölken.

From COVID-19 to herpes and prolonged COVID

The discovery of the crucial viral microRNA, the “master regulator,” as Dölken calls it, not only made it possible for researchers to prevent herpes virus reactivation in cell culture experiments.

The discoveries and new research could also help in the future to reactivate dormant cells in the body, which the immune system could recognize and deactivate without harming them. “Before transplanting an organ, it would be nice to be able to disconnect the cells infected by the herpes virus,” stresses Dölken.

The Würzburg virologists could also contribute to solving another problem: prolonged COVID. Since herpes viruses often attack an already weakened immune system, scientists also suspect that they are involved in the different disease patterns of prolonged COVID. “An obvious assumption is that herpes viruses are reactivated due to infection with the coronavirus, which causes secondary damage,” says Dölken. There are still more questions than answers. But at least the main suspects have been identified: HHV-6 is one of them.

(jov/cp)

  • A child's drawing of the coronavirus, with a scary look, crown and black teeth.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    the corona virus

    This is how Andrej, a 10-year-old Russian boy, imagines SARS-CoV-2 This coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has kept the world on edge for almost two years. The name coronavirus, which designates a type of pathogen, was first used in 1968 and refers to the spike proteins on the surface of the virus.

  • Amplified image of SARS-Cov-2

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    the actual picture

    This is what the new coronavirus actually looks like. Each SARS-CoV-2 particle is about 80 nanometers in diameter and contains RNA, the virus’s genetic code. This is protected by spike proteins, which cover its surface. SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the coronavirus family, which also causes the SARS and MERS outbreaks.

  • Image of SARS-CoV-2 captured with an electron microscope.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    airborne transmission

    SARS-CoV-2 particles are transmitted through aerosols exhaled by an infected person. Therefore, masks are an important element to prevent the spread. However, they can also spread through contaminated surfaces. For this reason, it is essential to wash your hands thoroughly.

  • Electron microscope image of cell infected with the virus.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    The attack on cells

    The spike proteins fuse with a protein in the membrane of the affected cell (in green in the photo). That triggers chemical reactions, allowing the virus to enter the cell, where its RNA replicates. A single cell can reproduce tens of thousands of new virus particles (shown here in purple), which then infect other cells in the body.

  • Image of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    First contact

    Also this image of a cell (in blue) infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles (in red) was captured with an electron microscope. The virus that has caused the pandemic is not very different from those that cause the flu or a cold. But prior to 2019, the human immune system had never come into contact with SARS-CoV-2, which is why no one had developed immunity.

  • Microscopic image of SARS-CoV

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    SARS-CoV-1: the first coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century

    Humanity’s first confrontation with a coronavirus this century occurred in China in 2002. In March 2003 there were so many cases that the World Health Organization issued a global warning of atypical influenza. SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) has spread to some 30 countries. Not all of them were dead. In July 2003, the WHO declared that the pandemic was under control.

  • MERS-CoV particle.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    MERS-CoV, another coronavirus

    In 2012, researchers discovered a new coronavirus: MERS-CoV (in yellow). The samples were from patients suffering from a new flu-like illness, later known as MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) after the region in which it first emerged. MERS is less contagious than COVID-19. It usually spreads in families or health care facilities.

  • Image of a T cell attacked by HIV.

    Coronavirus, SARS and other viruses, under the microscope

    HIV: The other pandemic

    HIV attacks, among others, the T cells of the immune system (in blue). Like SARS-CoV-2, it is an RNA-based virus. Without treatment, it weakens the immune system until it cannot fight off infection. HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids, such as semen or blood. There is no vaccine, but there are drugs that reduce the viral load and prevent AIDS from manifesting itself.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Source link

