The hidden and heroic side of Tom Cruise that excites Hollywood

Tom Cruise He is one of the most famous movie men of all time. In addition, he became one of the highest paid actors of the century. But it is also known that just as he does not like to use doubles in action, he is quite demanding and not an easy guy when it comes to getting to work.

However, although many do not believe it and there is great prejudice against him due to his known fanatics with the Church of Scientology, a doctrine that has led him to distance himself from his own daughter Suri, the result of his relationship with Katie Holmeshas a huge heart and had heroic gestures on more than one occasion.

Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning.

One of those examples was given by the actress Dakota Fanningwho worked with Tom Cruise in 2005, when he was eleven years old, in the blockbuster film The War of the Worlds. She said that since that opportunity in which they both played father and daughter, the actor was in charge of sending her a birthday gift every year from her.

The actor Jack Johnsonwho shared a cast with him in the 2017 film The Mummy, said that Cruise helped him get in shape by sharing with him his own personal trainer and Zack Efron he also had his own experience. On one occasion, when he was a young man and just starting out in the industry, he visited the Hollywood star’s house to teach him how to ride a motorcycle for a role.

Who also gave his testimony about his experience with Tom Cruise She was the actress from Back to the Future, Lea Thompson. She assured that the gallant defended her before the producers of the film The Key to Success, who demanded that she show her breasts. “I didn’t audition for the part because it said in the script that my character had to undress multiple times for no reason, but the producers wanted me no matter what, and my agent told me to go. Tom found out and, aware of her power, in the middle of filming one of those scenes he told them: ‘Well, if she’s naked, I’ll be naked too,’ “she said.

But that’s not all, because outside the world of Hollywood, the actor also had his heroic gestures. In 1997, during a vacation on a yacht with his wife at the time, Nicole Kidman, and his children, saw a sailboat getting lost and sent help to rescue people. She also escorted a 23-year-old girl who saw her run over to the hospital and paid the $7,000 bill and saved a child who was about to be crushed on the red carpet.