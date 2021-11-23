The hidden contradictions in the relationship with Paris

On paper it would seem like a perfect treaty. And to confirm this, the map of a Mediterranean basin on which over the centuries not only the interests of Paris and Rome have moved and clashed, but also the problems of an Africa from which Italy and France import, in addition to energy and wealth, also migrants and terrorists. But what looks perfect on paper isn’t always perfect in reality. To understand the unknowns of a Quirinal Treaty ready to be signed, Thursday in Rome, by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, it would be enough controversy, suspicions and accusations raised, right now, by the clash between Vivendi’s French and the American fund Kkr for controlling Tim.

A paradigm clash of the thorny relationship between a transalpine finance company always tempted to raid our home and an Italian industry which, as the Leonardo case teaches in the technology and defense sector, has always preferred relations with allies from overseas to those with “cousins” from beyond the Alps. But the clash over Tim is only the tip of the iceberg of contradictions hidden under the surface of a treaty designed to harmonize Italian-French relations in eleven “chapters” which include Foreign Affairs, Defense, Europe, Migration, Justice, Economic Development, Transition ecological, Space, Education, training and culture, Youth, Cross-border cooperation and public administration. Those eleven chapters – in addition to representing an insurmountable sum of universal problems – include the fronts on which in recent years we have reached the open confrontation with Paris. From when Italy snubbed the Airbus consortium to when France led the intervention in Libya, from when insults and accusations on the migrant theme flew, until Macron canceled Fincantieri’s contract for the purchase of Chantiers de l`Atlantique the deployment of one of our military contingents in the former French colony of Niger is hindered. Of course, with the arrival of Mario Draghi many of those conflicts seem resolved.

But then one wonders why Macron feels the need to so urgently approve a treaty written, on the Italian side, by a small convent of experts (very pro-French) mobilized in 2017 by the former premier of the Democratic Party, Paolo Gentiloni. And why have those contents not yet been communicated to a Parliament which will then have to ratify them? Certainly the departure of Angela Merkel, with whom Macron signed the similar treaty of Aachen in 2019, and the gray political landscape of Germany, may have prompted Macron to seek the axis with a Draghi considered today one of the most influential personalities. not only at a European level. But in all this we should ask ourselves what is the use of a treaty designed to regulate sectors, such as migration and foreign policy, where the primary competence is no longer of the two governments, but of the European Union. Also because if the Treaty of Aachen aimed to govern Europe, that of the Quirinale, given the tormented past, risks not even resolving the long-standing dispute over the borders of Mont Blanc.