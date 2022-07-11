The hidden gem on Netflix Spain ideal to watch as a couple

Several years, Netflix Spain It has become very relevant within the streaming platform and in different parts of the world. He has launched different productions that did not take long to captivate the public.

Several of these titles stood out for being fictions, which reached various corners of the world and have won the applause of the audience. Among them we can name Elite, the wire girls, The Money Heistamong other.

But, in addition to betting on series, he has also launched films that have completely attracted attention. One of them is where two fit which is hidden inside the catalog. Find out what’s up!

Netflix Spain: what you should know about Donde fit two

where two fit is a Spanish film, which focuses on the comedy genre and was released in 2021. It is a production that was directed by Paco Knight, and that presents us with an engaging story.

The plot delves mainly into love relationships, both their oscillations and the difficulties couples face in separating love and intimate encounters. Thus, it introduces us to different romances starring different people.

In this way, the viewer meets a couple that is trapped in a routine; also a desperate girlfriend, a young man who is completely disappointed by his last love affair, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer in the town and a group of friends eager to experiment. During one night, all of them will star in quite crazy situations when they go to a swinger club, where the main objective is to live new experiences and where there are no prejudices.

One of the main attractions of this jewel of Netflix Spain is, without a doubt, his magnificent cast Full of very familiar faces. Some of the performers who shine in the film are Ernest Alterio, Anna Milan, Pilar Castro, Anna Castillo, Raul Arevalo, Veronica Echegui, Alvaro Cervantes, Louis Callejo, Miki Esparbe, Maria Morales, Ricardo Gomez, Melina Matthewsamong others.

The truth is where two fit has received mixed reviews. Some specialists complained about the little skin seen in the film, considering that its plot is based on love relationships and the search for its characters. On the other hand, other people emphasized his humor. Although we are not facing the best movie in the world, there is no doubt that its story achieves its main purpose: to keep the audience entertained for a while.

