The hidden gem on Netflix that you can’t miss if you’re a millennial

With superb performances by Bill Murray Y Scarlett Johanssonand with a dramatic and emotional story by sophia coppola, lost in tokyo is one of the jewels of Netflix What is it great for millennials and for all movie lovers in general. On this occasion, we tell you the main keys to this classic and we tell you why it is worth seeing. Do not miss the details.

By the early 2000s, sophia coppola already enjoyed a certain reputation within the film industry, which she had earned on her own, that is, leaving aside the fact that she is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola and that she worked as an actress in films like The Godfather Part III.

after directing the virgin suicidesher debut as a feature film director, the American born in 1971 embarked on the making of her second film, lost in tokyowhich would earn you a Oscar award in the category of Best Original Screenplay.

Lost in Tokyo is one of director Sofia Coppola’s great gems. / Source: Focus Features

Sofia Coppola’s classic that can be seen on Netflix

lost in tokyo (either Lost In Translation) tells the story of two characters, one played by Bill Murray and another for Scarlett Johanssonwho meet by chance in the Japanese capital and who realize that, despite their age difference, they share many things in common.

He is an established actor who travels to Japan to shoot a series of commercials. She, for her part, is a young newlywed who accompanies her husband on a visit for work reasons.

Each one is in different stages of lifebut this does not prevent them from forming a bond of empathy and connection. Loneliness, uncertainty, routine and marriage, among other things, make these two characters come together and begin to share their own existential developments, giving rise to mutual understanding and support.

The bad news is that he, after fulfilling his obligations, must return home, which leaves a new bitter feeling as a result and, at the same time, one of the most enigmatic phrases in the history of recent cinema (what does Bob say to Charlotte when they say goodbye?).

lost in tokyoknown in English as Lost in Translationis a beautiful and emotional film about adult life which, in addition, provides other elements that justify giving it a try (the soundtrack and the Japanese urban landscapes are just some of these).

Ideal for millennials, this 2003 film lasts 1 hour 41 minutes and can be enjoyed by Netflix.