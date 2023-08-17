The hidden message behind the iconic ‘Taylor Swift 13’
After spending countless hours building our friendship braceletsPrestigious ‘Taylor Swift 13’ It resurfaced in our memory. if you are true swiftyYou may already know that this number tells a magical story of the singer’s life, from her date of birth to the most surprising details of her career.
That’s why here we will check how this number is Has brought a big dose of luck to Taylor and how he has left a mark on various aspects of his career and personal experiences. best? We’ll help you pull this off on your arm for their concerts in Mexico!
What does taylor swift’s 13 mean?
It’s a special number for the talented American singer Will be presented in Mexico City at the end of August, One of the most obvious examples is that Taylor was born on December 13, 1989, making it a relevant date and number for her.
Why is 13 Taylor Swift’s lucky number?
Throughout his career, he has incorporated it into various aspects of his life and work. Here are some reasons why you’ll love this score:
- He was born on 13 December.
- He turned 13 on Friday the 13th.
- Her self-titled debut album ‘Taylor Swift’ was certified gold in just 13 weeks.
- The song ‘Our Song’, which became their first No. 1 on the Billboard country chart, begins with a 13-second intro.
- He sometimes paints the number 13 on his arm, mainly in his live performances, a practice he started in 2009 on his ‘Fearless’ tour.
- In the music video for the song ‘Our’ from her album ‘Speak Now’, she makes a reference to the 13th floor.
- The 13th song from his ‘Raid’ album is titled ‘The Lucky One’, which has exactly 13 seconds of intro and the word ‘Lucky’ is mentioned exactly 13 times in the song.
- In 2010, he held a 13-hour fan meet event at the Bridgestone Arena.
- Taylor has noted that she has experienced coincidences related to this number in various aspects of her life, such as winning a prize in seat 13, row 13, section 13, or row M, which is the 13th letter of the alphabet.
- On her Instagram posts, when she shares screenshots of the songs she is listening to, the playing time of the song is often 13 seconds.
- Character in the movie ‘Valentine’s Day’ Taylor Swift gifted boyfriend Taylor Lautner a T-shirt with the number 13, mentioning that it is his favourite.
- She uses this number on her social media accounts, such as Twitter: @taylorswift13 and @taylornation13.
- ‘…ready for it?’ The number 13 is visible on a wall in the video.
- The standard editions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘1989’ contain exactly 13 songs, and both albums won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammy Awards.
- Taylor won a total of 13 awards during the year 2018.
- That same year, Taylor was voted the most influential person on Twitter, despite only tweeting 13.
- In the music video for ‘You Need to Calm Down’, Taylor’s wristwatch displays the number 13.
(tagstotranslate)Taylor Swift