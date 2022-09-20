The hidden past of Anne Hathaway; she was going to be a nun

Anne Hathaway is considered one of the most important actresses in Hollywood, as her great career has earned her the Oscar statuette as well as millionaire contracts and the talent with which she has fallen in love with everyone is undeniable.

And it is that we could not imagine a world without her iconic role in “The Devil Wears Fashion”, so, without the divine intervention of her brother, perhaps we would not have been able to meet her in that profession if it were not for the confession that It completely changed the life that she wanted to dedicate herself to when she was just a girl: being part of the Catholic Church.

During his childhood, the customs of his family had a significant impact on his vision of the world and his future. For this reason, her firm decision was to dedicate her life to God, an idea that made her think of becoming a nun or in some other habit that would allow her to be connected with religion, which her whole family professed with great devotion.

The decision that changed his life

Although she was always involved in show business, being the daughter of stage actress Kate McCauley, during her early years as an actress, her inclination towards the church was always greater.

At just 11 years old, she already wanted to be a nun, and was more than convinced that serving God was her destiny, after assuring that she received the divine call.

“I was raised Catholic. When I was 11 years old, I felt like I received a call from God to be a nun,” Hathaway told CQ Magazine.

However, everything took an unexpected turn when he understood that he could not support a religion that was not in favor of his brother Michael, who told him that he was homosexual when he was 15 years old.

“But when I was about 15 years old, I realized that my older brother was gay and couldn’t support a religion that didn’t support my brother. Now I call myself a nondenominational Christian, because I have not found the religion for myself,” he added.

Despite all the strict values ​​that were instilled in her, the actress decided to leave all her plans that she had within religion to support her brother unconditionally, and that she has said many times she sees him “as another father” since it was her great example during his childhood and adolescence.

The actress further stated, “Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?” In said interview, he assured that he explored and asked all the reasons why Michael was not “welcome” in the “institution that is dedicated to preaching love in the name of God”, but unfortunately, the more information he had, the more he questioned everything in which some once believed.

Finally, throughout her career, Anne Hathaway is considered one of the biggest allies to the LGBT+ community in the industry, she has even participated in some pride marches and in various interviews she has publicly positioned herself in favor of same-sex marriage.