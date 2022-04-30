Sports

The hidden player that Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies have

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will face Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and they have a player who can complicate things for them.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesJa Morant and Desmond Bane.
the fight he had memphis grizzlies to qualify for the Western Conference semifinals of these NBA Playoffs 2022 in view of minnesota timberwolves it was not easy at all. They needed six games to overcome them and now he awaits them Golden State Warriors.

This Friday night, Memphis beat the hosts at the Target Center 114-109, coming back from losing for most of the game, as they did throughout the series. Ja Morant he had a decent game and was key at the end, something that was also repeated during the duel.

However, there is another player who especially shone on offense, assisting in comebacks and being the series’ leading scorer for the Grizzlies. And it is that his prowess as a scorer has made even Morant himself award him the award as 2022 NBA Most Improved Player.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies X-factor

the player from which Golden State Warriors you should be careful is Desmond Bane, a second-year shooting guard who made a leap in quality this season and in the series against Minnesota. He was chosen with the last pick of the first round of the NBA Draft 2020.

In these six encounters, Bane averaged 23.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 37 minutes on the court. The most remarkable thing, and what makes it so dangerous, is that he had 4.4 three-pointers made in 9.4 attempts per match for a lethal 46% effectiveness.

