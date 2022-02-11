the hidden sides of Sebastian Giovinco

Listen to the audio version of the article

From pharaonic salaries to diets and passions: all you need to know about Giovinco, the new Sampdoria striker

Sebastian Giovinco is in effect a new Sampdoria player. The striker born in ’87 has signed, as a free agent, a contract that binds him to the Sampdoria club until June 30: for him it is a return to Italy after seven years away, lived between Toronto and Riyadh. Here’s everything you need to know about the Atomic Ant.

Pharaonic salaries in Toronto and Riyadh

Giovinco broke the record for highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with a net salary of $ 7.1 million. After leaving Toronto to move to Al-Hilal, the striker has increased his salary up to € 10 million net.

The partner Sharj, the children and the brother of art

Giovinco is linked to his historic partner Sharj, of Argentine origin. The couple had two children: Jacopo, born in Italy, and Alma, in Canada. Sebastin’s brother, Giuseppe, is also a footballer and plays in Serie C, in Taranto.

The nickname “Atomic Ant”

Giovinco is known all over the world with the nickname Atomic Ant, due to the height of about one meter and 65 centimeters. For him it has never been a problem, always showing on the pitch that he can also say his head.

Cheering for Milan

At Giovinco there has always been an air of derby. His brother Giuseppe supports Inter, Sebastian instead Milan. Frequent improvised matches: «When we were kids we didn’t necessarily need a real ball to play, but we played our games with any ball. Indeed, sometimes we built it with paper or plastic. We spent our time like this, we didn’t even know what the PlayStation was. Also because who had the money to buy it? ».

Passion for basketball

The passion for basketball has always accompanied Giovinco’s private life, so much so that he snubbed hockey (very famous in Toronto) and devoted himself to the Raptors: “I am much more to the NBA than hockey.”

Attention to food

The seven years spent abroad have not canceled his desire for Italy, especially at the table. In Giovinco’s meticulous diet – extremely attentive to physical fitness – there is no shortage of pizza, pasta, cold cuts, cheeses and good wine.