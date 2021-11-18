The hidden tax on current accounts. What could happen

Current accounts at risk in the event of a lack of economic recovery and an increase in wages. To sound the alarm is the secretary general of Fabi Lando Maria Sileoni who, speaking this morning in Mattino Cinque, explained that currently a hidden tax of about 35 billion per year weighs on the accounts, therefore equal to 3.1% of inflation.

The secretary of the Italian Autonomous Banking Federation therefore hopes for robust economic growth, since without it, as well as without an increase in wages, “on the 1,143 billion euros left by households on bank current accounts weighs, in fact, one hidden tax of about 35 billion per year, equal to 3.1% of inflation, the level recorded in October in Italy, while in the eurozone it is 4.1%, in Germany at 4.6% and in the United States at 6.2% “.

As explained by Sileoni, it is a question known to a few, but not of little importance for this. On the contrary. The country, in fact, is becoming impoverished. To this must be added the fact that speculation on commodities generates inflation, a fact that will affect all citizens, starting with families, who will consequently reduce their consumption, up to companies, which will have to lower production, and the State itself, with an increase in public spending.

“ The rise of interest ratestriggered by the rush of inflation could pose a problem for mortgages “, declared Sileoni,” I make a proposal to the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, so that, together with the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, who has just been appointed for another term, he can find a solution aimed at placing a ceiling, for one year, on the interest rates charged by home loan banks “.” Dragons “, added the general secretary of Fabi, “He knows the banking sector perfectly and, if he puts the CEOs of the main Italian banking groups around the table, he will certainly find a way to help families”.

Lando Maria Sileoni then specified that he absolutely did not want to take a position in favor of one party over another. However, he judged the proposal recently made by the leader of Action to be excellent Carlo Calenda, which came up with the idea of ​​zeroing taxes for young workers up to the age of 25 and halving them for those under the age of 29. “ It is an important measure, which affects around 3 million people and would cost 5.5 billion euros “, commented Sileoni. “We must combat the economic precariousness for young people: 60% of those up to 25 earn less than those who receive the Citizenship Income. Less taxes on paychecks and pensions would translate into more availability of money for families, in an indirect increase in wages and this would favor the restart of consumption “, he added.

The 8 billion allocated to cut the tax burden they are a good start, finally commented the general secretary of Fabi, however much more is needed if we consider the total 173 billion of personal income tax paid annually by workers and pensioners.