The hidden truths: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







The Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis during his career he has made films of various genres, from science fiction Back to the Future to the dramatic Forrest Gump, from the biographer The Walk until recent fantasy The witches. Each of his titles has established itself as a work of value, capable of thrilling young and old. In his filmography, however, there are also darker titles, which often and willingly lead to horror. One of them is The hidden truths, released in theaters in 2000 and based on a screenplay by Clark Gregg (best known as an actor in the role of Marvel Cinematic Universe agent Phil Coulson).

The film was shot by Zemeckis while the intermission was in progress from filming Cast away, due to the need of the protagonist Tom Hanks to lose a significant amount of weight. During that time the director became interested in the script of The hidden truths, proposed by his friend Steven Spielberg and based on an old subject of the documentary filmmaker Sarah Kernochan, in which he recounted a personal experience. Fascinated by the idea of ​​shooting a thriller, Zemeckis quickly started production on the project. In particular, the film has established itself for the atmosphere of constant restlessness, a real element of primary horror. Not surprisingly, this has been called a strong Hitchcockian film.

With a collection of approximately 290 million dollars, The hidden truths it established itself as the tenth highest grossing of its year. While receiving mixed critical reviews, it is still one of the director’s most ambiguous and fascinating films today. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The hidden truths: the plot of the film

The protagonists of the film are the spouses Norman And Claire Spencer. He, a famous scientist and university researcher, she is a successful former cellist, they decide to move to live in a luxurious lake house in Vermont. For the two, a new phase of their life begins, being left alone after their daughter Caitlin she moved to go to college. Everything seems to be going well in the new home and Claire’s anxiety attacks, due to a recent car accident, seem to calm down almost completely there. The moment the woman begins to hear strange voices to see strange phenomena, panic seems to take possession of her again.

Soon, Claire sinks into utter paranoia, convinced that the house is haunted by ghosts and a place of ancient horrors. Increasingly worried about his wife’s health, Norman will seek help from a psychiatrist, but will also have to face unexpected implications. When he too begins to notice what his wife has been denouncing for some time, the couple will understand that they have ended up in a place that is anything but peaceful, where ancient secrets and skeletons in the closet are about to come out, taking with them dire consequences.

The hidden truths: the cast of the film

For the role of the spouses Norman and Claire Spencer, the first actors chosen by Zemeckis were Harrison Ford And Michelle Pfeiffer. When Ford read the script of the film he became so interested in the project that he immediately accepted to participate in it, declining numerous other job proposals in order to make room for this project. To date, it is the only horror film the actor has taken part in in his long career. Michele Pfeiffer, in the same way, said she was extremely attracted to the story and its complex character. To prepare for the role, the actress followed the method of her colleague Drew Barrymore, projecting her fears on what surrounds her, thus being able to perceive them as more real and identify more with the role.

The actress later stated in interviews that she was initially discouraged by all the technical aspects of the film, which seemed to limit her acting freedom. Eventually, however, he learned to adapt to these, finding the experience both educational and fun. In the role of the daughter of the two, Caitlin, there is instead Katharine Towne. Miranda Otto, known for the role of Princess Éowyn in the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings, is Mary, the new neighbor of the protagonists and James Remar is her husband Warren. Diana Scarwid is Jody, a friend of Claire’s mystical profession, while Joe Morton he’s the psychiatrist Norman takes Claire to visit. The film then marks the actress and supermodel’s big screen debut Amber Valletta, here in the role of Madison Elizabeth Frank.

The hidden truths: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The hidden truths it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Disney +. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 2 September at 11:05 pm On the canal Rai Movie.

