“The hidden truths”, tonight on TV the thriller according to Zemeckis

Rai Movie re-proposes tonight in the late evening “The hidden truths” from Robert Zemeckis. A film divided between thriller and horror interpreted by Harrison Ford And Michelle Pfeiffer released in the same year as the most famous “Cast away” with Tom Hanks and who cashed 290,000,000 dollars worldwide.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to people’s talk about ghosts. I have no doubts about their existence. I know one and I live with it “

So writes the documentary maker and aficionado of spiritism Sarah Kernochan which he conceived the first version from “The hidden truths”. Hence the idea of a thriller about a female ghost which appeared ad a woman, seeking justice after being murdered by the husband. An idea that gave rise to a film in which we find all the standards of classic thriller.

“The Hidden Truths”, a film between horror and Alfred Hitchcock

When Zemeckis He has made “The hidden truths” he made a film that moves ambiguously between thriller and horror. Obviously, he could not miss the quotes from a teacher of the voltage as Alfred Hitchcok. Continuous and well orchestrated, like the scenes in the bathroom, are the references to his cult like “Psyco” And “The window on the courtyard”. However, Zemeckis also has the merit of being able to get his film caught a different direction fromapparent Hitchcockian beginning creating an original story which eventually takes a constant turn towards the supernatural.

Some curiosities about the film

“The hidden truths” is taken from an idea ofto documentary maker Sarah Kernochan who originally wrote the story of a good ghost visiting ad an elderly couple everyday. Later it screenwriter Clark Gregg he rewrote it as we know it today. The film produced by DreamWorks Pitctures was entrusted to Robert Zemeckis who began working on it during the shooting interval of “Cast away”. A necessary break for the long physical transformation from Tom Hanks.

