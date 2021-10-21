News

“The hierarchy of the DC Universe will change”

Posted on
Judging from the first glimpse of Black Adam from the DC FanDome, DC fans seem to have very good reasons to be excited, despite the fact that we haven’t been shown a first trailer for the game yet. film with The Rock. And the hype for the film has also infected Kevin Smith.

The director, screenwriter, producer and a great fan of comics Kevin Smith, along with colleague Marc Bernardin, spoke on his Fatman Beyond podcast about DC cinecomic with The Rock, revealing that, Although he has never been a fan of the character the actor will bring to the screen, he can’t wait to see the film.

God only knows how many years The Rock has waited to make this movie. He was so excited“he said, referring to the long gestation of the film, as Dwayne Johnson himself repeated several times, often calling it his” passion project “that he had been trying to realize for some time.

The DC universe hierarchy is about to change. [The Rock] He is so deeply involved. I will like Black Adam. A character I never really cared about. His enthusiasm is contagious“he later admitted.

Black Adam will arrive in cinemas in 2023. The cast of the film also includes Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari.

