The high boots and socks that Pull&Bear wants to make (and will make) fashionable

It is well known that as soon as the temperatures drop a couple of degrees and autumn begins to appear, we begin to imagine all the outfits that we will wear as soon as halftime is between us; at that time, on Instagram, the snapshots shared by our influencers favorites are carried out by moccasins, jackets and scarves. But above all, it happens when our favorite firms announce the trends that will be worn from September onwards.

The most important trends of autumn 2022

The first leopard skirt has arrived, the new jacket that will be a trend and even the ankle boots that will inaugurate the season. But friends, as unexpected as it may seem, the first autumn boots have also arrived. They are in Pull&Bearare high, very high and steal everyone’s heart.

© Courtesy of Pull & Bear

Better known as boots over-the-knee, high and tight boots from 2022 arrive with force to adapt to the wardrobes of the most stylish girls. Come on, they’re from Jenny’s gossip-girl, when it was in its most gothic era; They belong to Queen Letizia, who would combine them with a printed midi skirt. They are by Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Roberts in beautiful woman in its most sensual version.

Let’s be honest, your versatility it is not the main characteristic that ensures its success. At first, you find that platform and wide heel which makes them much more comfortable to wear. Second, goes your proposal of simple lines and with a classic point which makes them part of the eternal boots club. But we especially like that long legs effect that creates its towering cane.