The high command meets with the US Deputy Chief of Defense

The Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, held a meeting with Mr. Daniel P. Erikson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere of the United States, in which they reviewed the collaboration of both countries to face the common threats in the Caribbean region.

The senior US official, who is responsible for security and defense policy for the region, which includes 34 nations including Canada, Mexico and the countries of Central America, the Caribbean and South America, was received by the Dominican military high command .

Drug trafficking, smuggling, border security and irregular migratory flows were some of the issues discussed at the high-level meeting, which took place at the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the Ministry of Defense ( MEASURE). The meeting reviewed the strategic, operational and tactical capabilities, as well as the resources of the Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic to address these threats and other crimes. The experience and contribution of the Dominican military in containing the Covid-19 pandemic was also analyzed.

Mr. Erickson was accompanied by Colonels Greg Johnson, Defense Attaché of the United States Embassy, ​​Abdiel Rosado-Méndez, Chief of the Office of Cooperation and Security, and Majors Jacob Mormón, United States Army Attaché, and Christopher Smith, among others.

Along with Díaz Morfa were the General Commanders of the three forces, Major Generals Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez of the Army, Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa of the Air Force and Vice Admiral Gustavo Betances Hernández. Also the Officers of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and general directors of the C5i Vice Admiral Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, and of INSUDE, Brigadier General Francisco Ovalle Pichardo.