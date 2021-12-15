The high contagiousness of Omicron also makes the healed more exposed







Against Omicron two doses of vaccine are not enough to avoid contagion. And even the healed are more “exposed“. Still with respect to contagion though. Given that, to date, the data on the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 do not indicate a greater lethality, nor a capacity to make Covid-19 more serious. But the high contagiousness is not a problem to be dismissed with respect to the severe pathology, to the one that requires, that is, the use of intensive therapy. Because if the variant takes hold, hospitalizations will increase – albeit for a hopefully less serious disease -, and at that point we could face a new “health collapse”, also taking into account the spread of flu and parainfluenza syndromes, and the needs of patients who struggle against other pathologies and who, for many months, have already paid a very high price, in terms of services that have been suppressed or slowed down.

But let’s go back to those who defeated Covid. According to the National Institutes for food and drug control (Nifdc) of Beijing, the healed of the first wave are more “discovered”; the ability of the antibodies, developed after infection, to neutralize the new variant is 8 times lower than that found against the original virus. The study, published in Emerging microbes & infection, tested the defenses of 28 patients infected with the original Sars-CoV-2 strain. The loss of effectiveness against Omicron was found to be 8.4 times, that against the Delta of 1.6 times, against the variant Alpha (the old “English”) of 1.2 times, against the Beta (“South African”) of 2.8, against the Gamma (“Brazilian”) of 1.6. While the neutralizing capacity against the Lambda and Mu variants was lower by 1.7 and 4.5 times, respectively. The researchers warn that more analyzes are needed to fully understand the level of immune protection conferred by previous infections, for example in those who have encountered a variant of the coronavirus other than the original one that emerged in Wuhan. However, “this study has verified the great immune avoidance capacity of the Omicron variant”, which has “important implications for public health policy planning”.

A circumstance, that of the risk of the healed, also confirmed by the specialists of the University of Oxford Omicron. British scientists have demonstrated a substantial decrease in the level of neutralizing antibodies generated in response to vaccination (without booster) or Covid infection. “Although there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious illness or death from the virus among vaccinees, we must remain cautious, as more cases will continue to place a considerable burden on health systems,” says Matthew Snape. Professor of Pediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, co-author of the study. These data, he adds, “are part of the picture” because they speak only “of neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, but they do not tell us about cellular immunity”. And “we haven’t evaluated the impact of a booster,” which however “significantly increases antibody concentrations” and is “likely to lead to greater potency against Omicron.”