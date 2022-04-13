It is good for all of us to have good headphones at home.

Looking for some highly recommended headphones? These Bose SoundLink IIs feature more than 24,000 opinions with an average of 4.6/5 on Amazon and cost only €126.99 (RRP €279.95). But beware, this offer will only be available until tonightWell, Amazon’s Spring Sale ends today. Having very good wireless headphones at home for moments of relaxation or traveling by public transport is essential for music lovers.

Bose, since its inception, has always been a manufacturer bent on launching high end products to the market for a more specialized audience that required forcefulness and sound quality in equal parts. These Bose SoundLink II’s are wireless, with great autonomy and versatile. For this price I didn’t even think about it, They have already fallen by 55%.

Buy the Bose SoundLink II for 126.99 euros (RRP €279.95 )

There is no doubt that having wireless headphones it helps us in certain aspects: being able to go down the street with them and answer calls without touching the mobile, listen to music lying on the sofa without cables in between, make video calls or stream on the PC without clutter, isolate ourselves from the world with our favorite music or our favorite podcast.

The Bose SoundLink II have a battery that will give us some 15 hours of uninterrupted use. It’s more average in this regard than above it. They are loaded by USB-C port. They are headphones with plastic finishes in general, highly resistant to falls and abrasions, and very comfortable to use. Its pads have a Soft touch, as well as if diadem. In the catalog of Bluetooth headband headphones, these Bose are in the top 3.

We can connect them to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and move between one or the other with the push of a button. In addition, we will not only have wireless playback available, as we will be able to use your 3.5mm jack port with other compatible devices. We have NFC technology to pair the headphones to other players or mobiles with this type of quick link. To better equalize the headphones we will use the Bose Connect app available on Android and iOS.

We have a microphone to eliminate noise and to answer calls, in this way we will obtain better isolation from external noise and our interlocutor will hear us more clearly. At the base of the right earpiece we have 3 physical buttons that do the times of volume control, selection of musical themes and to answer calls.

