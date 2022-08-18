The high price of playing an icon: harsh criticism of Ana de Armas

It’s been a long time since Anne of Arms (34) stopped being that actress who stood out in series and movies on this side of the Atlantic to make the leap to Hollywood. Since 2015, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has been increasingly in demand and can now boast of having participated in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No time to die, The Gray Man or Deep Water.

Not to mention the projects that are currently under development, as is the case of Blondethe biographical film about Marilyn Monroe based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oateswhich in March received an age rating that was very controversial because it is the first produced by Netflix to receive an NC-17 rating, which means that it is not suitable for viewers under the age of 17.

But right now, waiting to see to what extent the movie, which opens on September 23, is shocking or not, critics have focused on a very different aspect after the release of the official trailer for the film directed by Andrew Dominic: the accent of Ana de Armas.

Most of the complaints about the little that has been seen of the actress’s interpretation indicated that kept his Cuban accent, which laway from the mythical Marilyn Monroe. Such has been the stir caused that even those who manage the heritage and legacy of the North American have defended the work of Ana de Armas.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular icon of Hollywood and pop culture that transcends generations and history,” says Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Marilyn Monroe estate. “Any actor who steps into that role knows that he has some very big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice, as it captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the movie in its entirety.”

And those who have seen it, like the writer Joyce Carol Oates or the very Pedro AlmodovarThey have been delighted. I must be one of the few who have seen Blondethe wonderful film by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way.” explained the manchego in a column published in elDiario.es.

nine months of coaching

Adrien Brody, in the role of Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale, as Joe DiMaggio, both husbands of Monroe, accompany Ana de Armas in the film, who had to prepare thoroughly. “It ‘only’ took me nine months of coaching and internships to try to get my voice to match Marylin’s. It was a great torture, very exhausting. my brain was fried”, assured the actress to The Sunday Times, which promises to raise the temperature of Netflix when the tape is released.