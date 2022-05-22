The High School Musical actor who is ready to return to Disney+

The original contents of Disney+ they keep getting bigger and bigger. In this sense, the successful series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series It was renewed for a third season that is set to be released this year. Thats not all! Because it will bring back an actor who used to be a Disney figure and who will have a part in this new installment of the production with Olivia Rodrigo.

We talk about Corbin Bluethe interpreter who participated in the original trilogy in the skin of Chad Danfordaccompanying Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, who occupied the leading roles. However, her work convinced enough Disney and fans of the film to have their own fiction. In this way, in 2007 she stood out starring JumpIn!another of the tapes available on Disney +.

After an extensive tour in the company of Mickey Mouse, the actor will resume his work with a cameo in the series of High School Musical. It won’t be the first time something like this has been done, since Lucas Grabelwho gave life to Ryan Evans, also had his own number on the strip. And it is that HSMTMTS It began in 2019 as a ‘tribute’ to the Disney phenomenon, since the plot revolves around the students of East High, the same place where the famous movie was shot.

While in the first season the members of the theater class prepared a musical based on the story of Troy and Gabriella, in the second part the theme was Beauty and the Beast. What will season 3 be about? Set at Camp Shallow Lake, a camp in California, the Wildcats and their mates will stage Frozen frozen adventure. In this way, songs belonging to Camp Rock.

In the first look released on the official Disney + channels, it is distinguished that the cast will be headed by Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Matt Cornett (EJ), sophia wylie (Gina), julia lester (ashlyn), dara renee (Kourney), frankie rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily) and Adrian Lyes(Jet). In addition, they will participate Meg Donnellyactress of ZOMBIESY Jason Earlesfigure of Hannah Montana. Get ready for its premiere nextJuly 27th!

