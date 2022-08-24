The highest-grossing film in the history of cinema returns to theaters in September

The cinema has exponents that have proven to be the so-called tanks, since they have not only attracted large numbers of audiences, but have also generated stratospheric profits. The ranking of the films with the highest grossing in history has in first place a film that marked a before and after: Avatar.

This film released in 2009 caused a sensation. In a very short time he managed to break records around the world. Shortly after, she established herself on the podium as the most watched, not only of her year, but of all time. Currently, the James Cameron film boasts a whopping sum close to $3 billion dollars.

This year the sequel is presented Avatar: The Way of Water, which will start a saga that will extend over three more films, reaching 2028. Its story tells how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) live their lives in Pandora after the battle in which They expelled the humans. The tranquility will be interrupted with the return of humans seeking revenge. This will lead to Jake and Neytiri taking refuge in a Na’Vi tribe near the sea.

Jake and Neytiri in the latest image from The Way of Water.

As a prelude to the sequel, 20th Century Studios announces the re-release of the first film. Days ago, Disney Plus users discovered that Avatar had disappeared from the grids. This made sense when it became known that Avatar would return to theaters, since it works as a strategy for the public to see the film in all the splendor that the big screen offers.

The official comeback poster.

Avatar will have an updated 4K digital print, both for the visual and sound sections. In 2009 the film was a feast for all the senses and with this update it is sure to amaze even more.

To prepare the public, 20th Century Studios released a trailer showing the new treatment of the film’s image. The movie will be back September 22 for Latin America and the September 23 for Spain Y USA. While, Avatar: the Way of Water will do the same on December 16 next.

