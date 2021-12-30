the highest paid actors of 2021

The ranking sees men excel, both for positioning and for quantity, but Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock they keep the average high with their extraordinary interpretations, which have earned the divas respectively: 25, 25 and 20 million dollars. He earned the same amount as Bullock, the one and only Brad Pitt, with the action thriller Bullet Train, which will be visible in cinemas in 2022. The paradox is that the “poorest”, the one who has earned “only” 3 million dollars it was fascinating Robert Pattinson in the guise of Batman.

READ ALSO> Did James Franco have a clandestine relationship with Amber Heard? Depp wants answers

The richest stars in Hollywood: the Variety chart

– Daniel Craig – Knives Out ‘sequels – $ 100 million

– Dwayne Johnson – Red One – $ 50 million

– Will Smith – King Richard – $ 40 million

– Denzel Washington – The Little Things – $ 40 million

– Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up – 30 million dollars

– Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential – $ 30 million

– Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up – $ 25 million

– Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind – $ 25 million

– Sandra Bullock – The Los City of D – $ 20 million

– Ryan Gosling – The Gray Man – $ 20 million

– Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder – $ 20 million

– Brad Pitt – Bullet Train – $ 20 million

– Michael B. Jordan – Without Remorse – $ 15 million

– Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick – $ 13 million

– Keanu Reeves – The Matrix 4 – 12/14 million dollars

– Chris Pine – Dungeons and Dragons – $ 11.5 million

– Robert Pattinson – The Batman – $ 3 million