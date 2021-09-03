The highest paid actors on TV in 2021, Chris Pratt in the lead | TV

Towards the end of the series, the stars ofthey managed to snatch a million-dollar-per-episode contract and became the highest-paid actors on TV. At the time the figure ended up in all the newspapers because it was really very high. Many years have passed, in the meantime streaming has arrived, many movie stars have poured into productions for the small screen and salaries have grown accordingly, with the difference, however, that most of the time they are not 22-24 series. episodes, but it’s already a lot if we talk about 8/10 episodes per season.

Variety has compiled an updated list for 2021 of the highest paid stars of television (here the list of movie stars). Leading the ranking could be there Robert Downey Jr., which looks like something like $ 2 million (if not more) will be paid for The Sympathizer, the Vietnam War series produced by A24 for HBO. But the exact figure is not available, and then the closest on the list is another Avenger, Chris Pratt, which is reportedly earning $ 1.4 million per episode for The Terminal List by Prime Video.

Another movie star, Jeff Bridges, will take home a whopping $ 1 million per episode for The Old Man, whose filming was interrupted to allow him to heal and now they have started again. For Murder in Easttown, Kate Winslet grossed $ 600,000 per episode.

Then there are the “blocks” of actors, like the three protagonists of Ant Just Like That…, the sequel to Sex and the City, which will each gross between $ 650 and $ 750,000 per episode.

But while once the stellar compensation due to the airing in syndication (and that is on other networks, often regional) of the broadcast TV series was also part of the ecosystem, today everything is played on streaming and on anticipated compensation. The lack of transparency of the streamers, in fact, does not allow negotiations related to bonuses on the more or less evident success of a series, and so many actors who previously received regular additional payments now have to “settle” for the compensation per episode.

Loading... Advertisements

Who is still tied to broadcast dynamics is Angela Bassett, who recently re-discussed his payout for the 9-1-1 series that airs on Fox, syndicates on other networks, and streams around the world. The actress gets an upfront fee of $ 450,000 per episode for a season ranging from 14 to 18 episodes.

Speaking of broadcast, the list compiled by Variety is missing Ellen Pompeo, who remains the highest paid actress of prime time on American TV. The actress in late 2017 signed a deal with Disney for Grey’s Anatomy seasons 15 and 16, grossing about $ 20 million a year. The deal had been renewed for season 17, and a few months ago it was renewed again for season 18: we don’t know how much you earn per episode, but it is certain that there has been a further increase in salary. To this must be added the very rich annual earnings due to the airing of the series in syndication, as well as the bonuses for the streaming rights …

Here is Variety’s list: