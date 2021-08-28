The highest paid Hollywood stars: who they are and how much they earn

In this summer shooting for cinema and culture in general, let’s see which are the Hollywood’s highest paid stars. If, until a few years ago, it was enough to break the box office, to be included in the so-called A-list, today the matter changes and the reason is rather obvious.

How the reality of the star system has changed with the pandemic

With the entry on the scene of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, calculating the value of an artist and his work puts into play different parameters.

There digital revolution it has in fact changed everything, from use to takings, from star contracts to the home video market. Not to mention the difficulties caused to distributors and cinemas. Unfortunately the pandemic has affected everyone, in one way or another, and coming to terms with this new reality is now more than necessary.

Call them too to adapt, Hollywood stars wasted no time and have reinvented themselves through TV series and products released directly online. And don’t be surprised if some of them have managed to make more money than they did in the past, with the good old big screen.

The highest paid Hollywood stars yesterday and today

In the 1990s it was Jim Carrey who set a record with The pain in the ass, while among the best-paid actors today we find Chris Hemsworth for the expected Thor: Love and Thunder and Robert Pattinson for The Batman. But be careful, because going to closely observe the situations of such characters Daniel Craig And Dwayne Johnson, interesting data can be seen.

The first travels around the $ 100 million obtained for the two sequels to Knives Out – Dinner with crime (bought by Netflix), the second is between 30 and 50 million for having participated in the film by Amazon, Red One. About 20-25 million are also Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling.

Clearly the contracts and agreements change, so often the constraints cause not a few problems to the Studios and to the artists themselves. The only one that doesn’t seem to be affected is Tom Cruise. Guarantee of success, that is to say of collection, wherever it appears, Cruise is paid even before everyone, including the Firm itself.

The highest paid stars | Wages

And here are the names of the highest paid stars (in the data shown there are variables yet to be calculated).

Daniel Craig

Knives Out sequels $ 100M

Dwayne Johnson

Red One $ 50M

Will Smith

King Richard $ 40M

Denzel Washington

The Little Things $ 40M

Leonardo Dicaprio

Don’t Look Up $ 30M

Mark Wahlberg

Spenser Confidential $ 30M

Jennifer Lawrence

Don’t Look Up $ 25M

Julia Roberts

Leave the World Behind $ 25M

Sandra Bullock

The Los City of D $ 20M

Ryan Gosling

The Gray Man $ 20M

Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder $ 20M

Brad Pitt

Bullet Train $ 20M

Michael B. Jordan

Without Remorse $ 15M

Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick $ 13M

Keanu Reeves

The Matrix 4 $ 12- $ 14M

Chris Pine

Dungeons and Dragons $ 11.5M

Robert Pattinson

The Batman $ 3M

Source: Variety