The highest salaries on the big screen in 2022

Pete Mitchell’s return to the big screen resulted in a succulent check for Tom Cruise. The actor is the highest paid of this 2022, according to a list published by Variety, thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the success of the eighties.

Cruise is followed by others actors What Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others. The first actress to appear on the list is Margot Robbie.

Although the base salary for making the sequel to this hit of the eighties was much lower, Cruise has become the highest paid, thanks to the agreement that allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the first gross dollar, according to the American weekly . At the box office alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.3 billion.

“It was something that the ‘Top Gun’ people had been asking for 36 years and I was like…how are we going to do this?” the actor said in an interview with Australia’s Sunrise show last May. “Doing the original, that was one thing, but how do we create something to give that audience the same kind of experience? It’s something I’ve lived with for many years.” “Top Gun: Maverick” finally hit theaters this spring, just over one month of the actor’s 60th birthday.

Cruise, the star that continues to shine

Cruise is one of the old-school Hollywood stars still shining bright decades after his rise to fame. To his credit, the actor born in Syracuse, New York, has great successes, apart from the aforementioned, such as the saga “Mission Impossible”, “Risky Business”, “Eyes Wide Shut”, “The Last Samurai” and “Jerry Maguire”, among others.

The next on the list, with the not insignificant, although considerably less, amount of $35 million, there’s Will Smith. This figure, again according to Variety, is what is pocketed by “Emancipation”, a film that narrates the escape of a slave from a plantation whose owners almost killed him.

“I have always avoided making movies about slavery,” the actor told GQ in September of last year. “Early in my career… I didn’t want to show black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to represent black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give Tom Cruise. And the first time I considered it was with ‘Django’. But I didn’t want to make a movie about slavery that was about revenge.”

This production, “Emancipation”, however, was different. He said it would be a disservice to think it was about slavery. “This was one that was about love and the power of black love,” she said. “We were going to do a story about how black love makes us invincible.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/tom-cruise-86e96a08.jpg Tom Cruise has become the best paid, thanks to the agreement that allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the first gross dollar, according to the American weekly. At the box office alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.3 billion. (EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)

Smith, 53, became famous on the television series “The Fresh Prince” in the 1990s. He later signed hits like “Six Degrees of Separation”, “Men in Black”, “Independece Day”, “I, Robot”, “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Ali”, among others.

Last February he picked up his first Oscar for “King Richard”, in which he plays Richard Williams, the father and, for a time, coach of the sisters and tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. However, his achievement was clouded by the slap he gave Chris Rock during the gala and which has cost him the Academy veto for ten years.

Leonardo DiCaprio, in third place

In third place is Leonardo DiCaprio, who will receive $30 million for playing Ernest Burkhart in director Martin Scorsese’s next feature, the western “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The film, based on the book of the same name by David Grann, deals with the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s and the subsequent investigation by the FBI.

It is not the first time that DiCaprio has put himself under Scorsese’s orders. He has done it before in “The Departed”, “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”. In addition to these titles, the actor has other hits to his credit such as “The Revenant”, for which he won his only Oscar to date, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “Django Unchained” and “Inception”, among other.

Margot Robbie, the first woman, in eighteenth place on the list

You have to go down to the eighteenth position on the list to find the first actress. She is Margot Robbie and she is in that position thanks to the $12.5 million that will charge for “Barbie”. In this heavy-dose pink film directed by Greta Gerwig, Robbie plays Mattel’s famous doll, who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and is thrown into the real world.

“It comes with a lot of baggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” the Australian told British Vogue last year. “People usually listen to Barbie and think: I know what that movie is going to be like. And then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not…’

The turning point in the 32-year-old actress’s career came in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street” and since then she has added other titles to her filmography such as “Bombshell”, “I, Tonya”, “Once Upon a Time”. … In Hollywood”, “Birds of Prey” or “Dreamland”, among others.

One position lower, another woman: Millie Bobby Brown

Just one position below another woman appears: Millie Bobby Brown, with a check for ten million dollars for “Enola Holmes 2”. In this sequel to “Enola Holmes”, based on the book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries”, by Nancy Springer, the British actress once again gets into the shoes of the sister of Mycroft and Sherlok Holmes. On this occasion, the youngest of the family takes on her first case as a detective.

“There is more to the story to tell. The story is not over yet. She hasn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion,” the actress told Deadline in 2020 when she was asked about the possibility of a sequel. “I think she will always be someone who is constantly evolving, but there is definitely more to show on screen.” Brown rose to fame in 2016 thanks to the series “Stranger Things”, in which she plays Eleven and which will have a fifth and final season.

Emily Blunt is the next actress on the list, in twenty-third position with four million dollars for her work in “Oppenheimer”, directed by Christopher Nolan. In the film, she plays Katherine “kitty” Oppenheimer, biologist and botanist, and wife of J. Robbert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project that resulted in the production of the first nuclear bombs.

Blunt, 39, has participated in films such as “My Summer of Love”, “Your Sister’s Sister”, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “The Young Victoria” and “Sicario”, among others.