the highlights of the match [VIDEO]

The Naples Spring he faced the Spal for the 16th day of the championship of Spring 1. The match was played at 12.30 at the Cercola Arena field and the Azzurri won with a score of 4-2. Napoli spread in the second half of the second half thanks to Ambrosino and Mercurio, who scored three goals in six minutes. Frustalupi’s team climbs to fourth place in the Primavera 1 championship.

Napoli-SPAL, the official formations

Naples : Idasiak, Manè, Giannini, Marchisano, Barba, Costanzo, Vergara, Toccafondi, Cioffi, Spavone, D’Agostino. Available : Rendina, Turi, De Luca, Jewels, Acampa, Pesce, Ambrosino, Di Dona, Marranzino, Pontillo, De Marco, Mercurio. Trainer Nicolò Frustalupi .

Spal: Rigon, Saio, Gsinger, Nador, Forapani, Orfei, Wilke Braams, Sperti, Moireau, Yabre, Mihaj. Available: Pezzolato, Magri, Borsoi, Simonetta, Martini, Fiori, Valdesi, Puletto, Roda, Abdalla, Chillemi. Trainer Fabrizio Piccareta.

Click on the player to see the highlights of the match.