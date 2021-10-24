News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The fourth chapter of the famous saga is about to be released in theaters but, as reported by Forbes, the film will be forbidden to minors.

The wait is almost over: in just over two months the science fiction saga that has thrilled millions and millions of viewers will return to the big screen with a fourth chapter starring the great Keanu Reeves and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language” (Pixabay)

Read also —————– >>> Beloved actor, star of successful films: his father is a movie star

Let’s talk about Matrix Resurrections, out next December 22 in America and January 1, 2022 in Italy. We will see again the protagonist Neo torn between the red pill with which he could wake up as if from a dream and the blue pill with which he could access the “rabbit hole”. We will meet old characters like Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and we will meet new ones.

Read also ——————- >>> The former student of Amici showed himself like this at the Rome Film Fest 2021: not everyone recognized him

Loading...
Advertisements

In the trailer we see Neo uttering the phrase “I’ve had dreams that aren’t just dreams”, which pill will he choose? However, not everyone will be able to find out what will happen to Neo and Trinity because, as Forbes reports, the film was off-limits to minors under 17. Let’s see why.

Matrix Resurrections off-limits to minors: what emerged about the film

According to the official ranking MPA (Motion Picture Association), this fourth installment of the saga would fall within the category R. This ranking used in the United States to assess the suitability of a film to be seen by certain audiences found “violence and vulgar language” in the scenes. Two elements that would make it unsuitable for children under 17, just as happened for the three previous chapters.

Read also —————— >>> It was the sweetest Christian in the movie Loving each other a bit, what happened after the success? We just found out

film forbidden to minors
Photo source: Youtube

Disappointment then for fans of Matrix whose first chapter, winner of 4 Oscar awards, dates back to 1999. Have you already seen the first three chapters? What do you think of this decision?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

769
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
720
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
613
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
606
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
570
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
540
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
506
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
432
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
399
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
384
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top