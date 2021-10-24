The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”

The fourth chapter of the famous saga is about to be released in theaters but, as reported by Forbes, the film will be forbidden to minors.

The wait is almost over: in just over two months the science fiction saga that has thrilled millions and millions of viewers will return to the big screen with a fourth chapter starring the great Keanu Reeves and directed by Lana Wachowski.

Let’s talk about Matrix Resurrections, out next December 22 in America and January 1, 2022 in Italy. We will see again the protagonist Neo torn between the red pill with which he could wake up as if from a dream and the blue pill with which he could access the “rabbit hole”. We will meet old characters like Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and we will meet new ones.

In the trailer we see Neo uttering the phrase “I’ve had dreams that aren’t just dreams”, which pill will he choose? However, not everyone will be able to find out what will happen to Neo and Trinity because, as Forbes reports, the film was off-limits to minors under 17. Let’s see why.

Matrix Resurrections off-limits to minors: what emerged about the film

According to the official ranking MPA (Motion Picture Association), this fourth installment of the saga would fall within the category R. This ranking used in the United States to assess the suitability of a film to be seen by certain audiences found “violence and vulgar language” in the scenes. Two elements that would make it unsuitable for children under 17, just as happened for the three previous chapters.

Disappointment then for fans of Matrix whose first chapter, winner of 4 Oscar awards, dates back to 1999. Have you already seen the first three chapters? What do you think of this decision?