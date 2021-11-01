The highly anticipated Pragmata is well underway, announces Capcom

Pragmata, coming to PS5 and Xbox, is being developed within Capcom and apparently enjoys excellent health and we may even know the release.

The news came during the dissemination of the company’s report for the year 2021 in which, in addition to the forecasts for 2022 that the company sees much shifted towards digital download, there was space because Yoichi Egawa, director and executive corporate officer of Capcom’s Development Divisions, also update shareholders on Pragmata.

Not because among the shareholders there is someone who is waiting for the game as a player (or maybe yes?) But because everyone is interested in the possible economic implication of a game that comes out, does not come out, gets lost in the maze of the graphics engine. This is money that may or may not generate profits or losses.

Pragmata is coming, a whole new IP from Capcom

When we talk about Capcom lately we are only talking about new chapters of the flagship franchises of the publisher but when, about a year ago, during a PS Showcase Pragmata turned up we all stayed pleasantly surprised as we haven’t seen a really new Capcom game in a while.

After the announcement, however, and a possible release in 2022, Sony had instead announced that the title, at least on PS5, would be released in 2023. It seems difficult to us a release with a year of distance between Microsoft and Sony consoles so it is likely that the very large release window announced in 2020 will move forward.

To see something and start getting an idea about this game that we know is set in a dystopian future we had to resurrect the trailer that Capcom himself used in 2020 to announce the game to the world as an exclusive to nextgen console.

We know, or rather we have intuited, that the game will take place at least in part on one lunar colony but it is easy that we will have to wait a few more months to have a new trailer if it is true that the game will be postponed for a good 2 years now.

In the report Egawa writes little but what he writes is clear: Pragmata is in development, the work is fine but we need new people to carry out our long-term plans which also include the creation of new IPs.