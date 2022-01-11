The highly anticipated videoclip of “When I’m Gone” by Alesso and Katy Perry

The highly anticipated videoclip of “When I’m Gone”, the new single from Alesso and Katy Perry, was released tonight. The single is the first collaboration between Grammy-nominated dance music producer Alesso and one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, Katy Perry.

The video premiered during half-time at the College Football Palyoff National Championship. The sports show, comparable to the “Super Bowl” and the UEFA Champions League, averages 30 million spectators and is the largest live television event produced by the Walt Disney Company.

I am so happy with the release of this single. We waited a year before sharing it with you all. I am honored to collaborate with Katy on such a fantastic dance track and with ESPN that made us the first artists to premiere a music video clip within the interval of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with Katy and I think the song and video are superlative – Alesso

Everyone knows that when it comes to my video clips I like to push boundaries and give my best to create unique opportunities for my fans.

ESPN and College GameDay have a special place in my heart. It was beautiful and natural to collaborate on this project with Alesso and to be the first artists to release a video clip as part of a live event on ESPN – Katy Perry

From the first seconds of the song, Alesso and Katy demonstrate that they create a perfect chemistry for the dance floors. A stadium anthem built on a powerful beat and a piano melody, in which Katy’s radiant voice courageously admonishes those who have left her behind: “You’re chasing the danger. It’s just in your nature.

Look for me in strangers. All these pretty faces. No one can replace it. I’m always your favorite. “

“When I’m Gone” was written by Alesso and Katy Perry themselves with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates’ Nathan Cunningham, Marc Sibley and Alma Goodman. The production, with a perfect pop and dance sound, is by Alesso.