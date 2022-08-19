The highs and lows of Selena Gomez

He is a world star, but who refuses the star system and favors his mental health. How did Selena Gomez become the idol of a generation? The answer in the new episode of ELLE debriefs.

Selena Gomez is unquestionably the idol of her generation, that of a youth that establishes its rules for its own good. At 15, she joined the Disney team with the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” and five years later, made career choices that took her away from the image of a model little girl. She turns in the indie film “Spring Breakers”, launches her musical career with the album “Stars Dance”, which opens the doors to a more adult audience, and turns for the big names in cinema. She becomes the most followed personality on Instagram, but in silence, Selena Gomez suffers. Affected by lupus, she receives a kidney transplant, and puts her career on hold, preferring to treat her body and her mind, suffering from depression following her illness. All of this, punctuated by a tumultuous romantic relationship with another idol, the Canadian Justin Bieber.

While she has just celebrated her 30th birthday and has now also conquered the world of beauty with her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez seems at peace. She continues to make relevant musical and cinematographic choices, at her own pace, and is still adored by the public. This is what our journalists tell you about in the new episode of the ELLE debrief podcast, to listen to today for free on all…

