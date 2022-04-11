The hilarious movie mistake you may never have noticed

There is no doubt that one of the most remembered films of the 1990s is beautiful womanone that is not exempt from making certain mistakes, which over the years can happen unnoticed by onlookers. However, below we will show you what it is.

What is the mistake made by the production of the film beautiful womanwhere Julia Roberts acts?

The 1990 romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall became one of the great classics of the decade. His story was about Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, a businessman who regularly travels to Los Angeles and, after arguing with his girlfriend, take a prostitute to the hotel

This last one is about Vivian Ward, played by Julia Roberts. It is with her that he feels an attraction and offers to stay a whole week in the place. But in the end they both fall in love.

There is no doubt that it is one of those films that is mentioned when asked about someone’s favorite. However, they made a production mistake during filming. Which was then seen on the big screen.

According to the Spoiler medium, it is a scene at minute 30 of the tape, where Vivian spends the first night in the hotel with Edward and they are having breakfast.

At that moment, she is eating a croissant, the camera turns to him in the conversation and turns to the woman, but this time she did not have a croissant in her hand, but a pancake with two biteswhich then reappears, but with only one and almost complete.

This error is considered as one of the most serious in the industry because of how notorious it is, but it is clear that both that and other mistakes that were made in the film have not damaged the final result.

Staying like a true classic of the time. If you want to watch the movie, you can do it through the STAR+ streaming service.

Check the time of the error beautiful woman then: