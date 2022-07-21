The hilarious video of Vin Diesel saying “I am Groot” in several languages

wonder

The actor who is known worldwide as Vince Toretto is responsible for bringing to life one of the most tender characters in all of the MCU.

©IMDBVin Diesel is the voice of Groot.

Eight years ago, guardians of the galaxy were introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the first of two films directed by james gunn within this franchise. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista they were the visible faces of a group of anti-heroes accompanied by creatures who also spoke and were interpreted by figures of Hollywood What Bradley Cooper and even Vin Diesel. Of them all, the one who seemed to have the easiest job was the protagonist of Fast and Furious.

The world renowned artist to bring to life Dominic Toretto was hired within mcu interpret to grootan intelligent organism the Flora Colossus species which has the particularity of growing as if it were a plant and regenerating in the same way. Thanks to this, for example, in Avengers: Infinity War we saw him sacrifice part of his body to create the handle of the new ax of Thor.

One of the most important aspects of groot It has to do with your vocabulary. as well said Wine Diesel in his character introduction interview with jimmy fallon, “Just say ‘I am Groot'”. However, as simple as it may seem, the work of interpretation has been extremely important. Indeed, at the request of host from late night showshaving to give emotion to each of his lines of dialogue “it was a challenge”.

The interesting thing about the appearance of groot and the work of Wine Diesel in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1. was it, according to the actor of Fast and Furiousit was the first time he did it “a film in several languages”. He is then challenged by jimmy fallon to demonstrate the languages ​​in which he had recorded the phrase “I am Groot” for the dubbed versions of the film mcu worldwide. What were? French, Spanish and Mandarin. You can watch the video on these lines.

+The other Fast and Furious actor who speaks Mandarin

When promoting fast and furious 9, F9, there was an actor who showed he could speak such a complicated language as Mandarin. It wasn’t for a simple ostentatious attitude but it was a kind of excuse for a mistake made during an interview. We are talking about John Cenawho joined the saga as Jacob Toretto in the last film of the saga and had to apologize after making the mistake of saying that Taiwan was part of China. For it, Having dinner recorded a video in Mandarin in which he admits to having committed ” an error ” and noted: “I love and respect China and the Chinese people”. The error lies in the fact that although Taiwan is an autonomous state, China claims it as its own and in order not to irritate a market as important as that of the Asian giant, the production and John Cena They took action on this with the video you can see below.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂