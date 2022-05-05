The hint that Ambriz sent to “Sinha” about the reinforcements for Toluca

Ambriz and “Sinha”

May 03, 2022 8:20 p.m.

Today the Toluca sports club held a press conference to apologize to the fans and the owner for their lousy tournament, and also to determine their goals for the following season.

One of the great surprises that occurred during the conference was the continuity of Ambriz in the club, because he had a very bad season that everyone believed, he would leave the scarlet team.

The Toluca coach made it clear that after his continuity in the team he will bring quality reinforcements, giving a wink to “Sinha” (sports director) that they will not bring just any player.

“Nacho” is already very clear about which players are the ones who will remain in the team and who he will sell. And adding the reinforcements he hopes to put together a quality team.

Ambriz knows that this is his last chance to lift Toluca and that is why he will bring quality reinforcements. These were his words at a press conference about the players he will hire: “We are not going to spend to spend, good reinforcements will be brought” said the Toluca coach.

