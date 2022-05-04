Games

The historic and award-winning game that is available at an unusual price on PlayStation

Photo of James James
The 80 percent promotion will be available on PlayStation 4 until May 12 for this action-adventure stealth title.


PlayStation renewed its promotions with new discounts face to may and among the cheapest video games by scandal is a great industry classic, awarded and praised, but also criticized. One of the great works of Hideo Kojima.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experiencea collection launched in 2016 by Konami and developed by Kojima, is available at an incredible price for Playstation 4. This delivery contains MGSV: The Phantom Painits prologue MGSV: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Online multiplayer and all downloadable content.

This acclaimed title is available within the new Sony promotion called “golden week”, which will last until May 11 and proposes discounts of up to 75 percentalthough in the case of Metal Gear Solid V 80 percent exists and can be purchased for only 4 dollars.

What is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain about?

in MMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain we get into the skin of Snake, after the events that occurred in the 1975 attack in the Caribbean Sea, perpetuated by the XOF organization. The protagonist is seriously injured, so he must be transferred to a hospital belonging to the United Kingdom bases, located in Cyprus.

Snake falls into a deep coma and wakes up after nine years, to start the story in 1984. Learning that he was wanted by the Cipher organization, he decides to perform plastic surgery on him to change his physical appearance and avoid being found, but by that time he had already been located. After evading an attack, he receives a implant in the left arm and begins his revenge. Stealth, action, adventure and much more.



