The historic colonial carriage, “repudiated” by the King of Holland- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Used for royal weddings, frescoed with scenes from colonial life, it had already been the subject of a petition to the king. Now William Alexander’s promise: We won’t use it anymore

Farewell to the golden chariot. King William Alexander of Holland and Queen Mxima will do without it. Many Dutch people suffer discrimination today and the past risks casting shadows on the present, the king admitted speaking in a video message to his fellow citizens. To announce that he will no longer use Queen Wilhelmina’s historic carriage: We cannot rewrite the past, but we can at least try to come to terms with history.

The offending chariot, given in 1898 by the city of Amsterdam to the first sovereign woman of Holland, with its gold, the stuccoes, a display of the wealth accumulated by the Netherlands at the time of the rich colonial empire. And above all frescoed, by the painter Nicolaas van der Waay, with scenes of raw imperial life that clash with today’s Holland: a panel shows indigenous peoples of Indonesia, the Antilles and other conquered lands, who prostrate themselves before the personification of the throne of Holland. So much so that already a petition that had collected over 9 thousand signatures had asked the king to stop using it. And in fact, already in the summer, the king had said to follow the question carefully, assuring that he would pronounce himself on the matter.

Just restored with an intervention worth about 1.5 million dollars, the chariot was traditionally used to open the Parliament in The Hague, and since 1901 it has been used for all Royal weddings at the Dutch court (including the last, in 2002, of the king with Argentine Mxima). A ceremony normally held in September, the king and queen consort in the carriage. Although due to the restoration work it was last used in 2015 and now after the long conservation and the exhibition at the Amsterdam Museum it would have been ready to return to service.

But it will not return to be employed by the son of Queen Beatrix, as by his wife Mxima: The chariot will return to the streets when the country is ready, and not the case now, said the king.. So the chariot, after exhibiting at the museum, will return to the royal carriage house. But without an active role anymore. Satisfied Urwin Vyent, director of the Dutch Institute of Slavery Studies who says it’s okay if you look at it in a museum, as a testimony of a new historical awareness. More critical is the Netherlands Gets Better movement, dissatisfied that the king has left the door open to a possible return to service of the chariot.

The fact that, the Dutch move, opens the door to a revisionism that can overwhelm the whole choreographic-historical structure of the many European monarchies. Golden chariots, symbols of nineteenth-century royal power, are almost always linked to the colonial glories of the previous centuries. A new page of cancel culture.