The historic game that can be obtained on Steam with an unmissable price

Steam not only has a great offer of video game of all genres and for all tastes, but always has unmissable promotions. In this case, The Witcher 3: Wild Huntconsidered by many as the best game in history, is for a limited time with a price to take advantage of.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Game of the Year Edition, 80 percent off on Steam

The most complete edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings together the base game and all additional content released to date, with two packs. Includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansionswhich offer no less than 50 hours of additional story, as well as new features and areas that expand the explorable world by more than a third.

These packs allow access to all the additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes, and new GWENT cards. In addition, it includes all technical and visual updates, as well as a completely redesigned new user interface based on feedback from Community members Witcher.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | price on Steam until May 2

This classic, which accumulated 250 Game of the Year awards at its launch in 2016, it can be purchased for 120 pesos, what a means 80 percent discount. This includes the base game and the two additional packs, which cost 275 and 129 pesos outside of the promotion.





What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is about

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt you will become a professional monster hunter warlock, equipped with an array of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions, and combat magic. You’ll be able to hunt down a wide variety of exotic monsters, from savage beasts that prowl mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators that lurk in the shadowy alleys of densely populated cities.

In this open world game you will have the possibility to invest your rewards to upgrade your weapons and buy custom armor, or spend them on horse racing, card games, fights and other pleasures that life offers you. And of course you can spend hours exploring, while the legends are added at every step.

