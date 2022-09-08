The “historic” medical union in long covid starts walking

The Spanish Research Network on Persistent Covid (REiCOP) has started this Thursday a new path that it will have to travel autonomously and independently after officially constituting itself as a scientific Association, disassociating of protection of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG). In total, 57 scientific and professional entities have been grouped under this denomination with the aim of increasing the evidence in persistent covid and transfer it to a improvement of clinical care increase the quality of life of those affected.

“Was the best way to unite all societies. We are going to sign 24 companies initially, but later more can be added. This is only the beginning”, explains Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of the SEMG and promoter of the network, who has regretted that the Ministry of Health did not attend the appointment at the same time that she has extended her hand so that they join the initiative : “We have 224 people working on behalf of the companies and in a personal capacity. We let Health know that there are few projects with such a collaborative desire. Today we miss them. We continue with the door open, but being outside remains and we do this for the patients.”

Family photo of the Spanish Research Network on Persistent Covid (REiCOP).

A union between companies that, according to Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma, president of the SEMG, never occurred in the history of Spanish healthcare: “We have finally achieved it, it is the first goal of a career that we have started months ago. I am tremendously proud and happy. When we get together for patients we always get something good. It is the beginning of something that has to grow“.

Another of the great changes in REiCOP is the independence that it acquires when it is constituted as an association. “We have opened a working group that will have own entity and with the focus on improving the quality of life of patients. This no longer depends on the SEMG or any entity, only on the actions of its members.”

Advancing research to provide clinical tools

From the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc), its president José Ramón Blanco and also a member of the REiCOP executive committee has claimed the value of working together and going hand in hand with patients: “We have to try to give them back their quality of life. Research is very important and it is intended to find the necessary tools to diagnose them and give them the corresponding health care. It will take time, but we must not give up. Each advance is going to be very transcendental.”

Giving tools to doctors to improve care for longcovid patients is one of the future challenges which has also been marked Laboratory Medicine, which is part of the executive committee of the association. “We have played a key role in the diagnosis of covid and in understanding the acute phase of the disease and now we must know provide tools for the diagnosis of persistent covid. Many of them are still to be investigated and will contribute to pathophysiological knowledge. the challenge is identify new biomarkers and that they are useful for everyone”, claims Luis García, president of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (Seqc-ml).

Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma, president of the SEMG.

José Ramón Blanco Ramos, representative of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC) and 1st Vice President of REiCOP.

Luis García de Guadiana, representative of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQC-ML) and treasurer of REiCOP.

The patient takes the center of investigations

Another novelty provided by REiCOP is that the patient is part of the research process, something that precisely the patient associations have welcomed with great optimism. “The patient has been placed in the center, leaving aside the specialties compartments. In addition, it is sought actively engage and not passive. So that the patient makes their own decisions”, details Esther Rodríguez Rodríguez, member of the LongcovidACTS association and of the REiCOP executive committee.

For Rodríguez, this represents a “pillar” in the investigation, which he has described as the “only way forward.” “This is the most important thing along with betting on a quality assistance regardless of the area of ​​the territory where the patient is. Unfortunately, what we see is that there is a difference in care. We have been the forgotten of the war”.

In addition, the LongcovidACTS representative wanted to point out the challenge of going back to work after suffering from persistent covid. “It is very important to adapt thelabor eincorporation because they are low that are long due to the associated disability. we need one adaptation of jobs in a regulated manner with a protocol. It is something that concerns us all and we are the first ones who want to get our lives back.”

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, representative of SEMG and president of REiCOP.

Esther Rodríguez Rodríguez, representative of Long COVID ACTS and 2nd Vice President of REiCOP.

Who is part of the executive committee?

In the act of constitution of the REiCOP association, a provisional government body has been shaped, which, according to Rodríguez Ledo, represents the representativeness of all the groups and all those who, in a personal capacity, have wanted to get involved to contribute their work.

The experts who are part of the Executive committee of the Spanish Research Network on Persistent Covid are: Pilar Rodriguez LedoSEMG representative and from now on president of REiCOP; José Ramón Blanco Ramos, representative of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), who will hold the position of 1st Vice President of REiCOP; Esther Rodríguez Rodríguez, representative of Long COVID ACTS and 2nd Vice President of REiCOP; Inma Mediavilla Herrera, representative of the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality (SECA) and secretary of REiCOP; and Luis García de Guadiana, representative of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQC-ML) and treasurer of REiCOP.

The members of the Executive Committee of the Spanish Persistent COVID Research Network will be, individually: Anna González Neira, from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), Francisco Mera Cordero (Blue HealthCare), Jesús Díaz Manglano (Spanish Society of Internal Medicine), Joan B Soriano Ortiz (La Princesa Hospital), Lourdes Mateu Pruñosa (Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital), Paula Sánchez Diz (SEMG) and Verónica Tiscar González (Bilbao-Basurto Integrated Health Organization and Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute).

In the same way, they will form part of the Committee as members and on behalf of their organizations: Ana Molinero Crespo (Spanish Society of Clinical, Family and Community Pharmacy); Aurora García Lerin, from the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen); José Méndez Gordito (Madrid Association of Persistent Covid); Nerea Montes Castro (Long COVID Aragon); María Eugenia González Domínguez (Spanish Society of Occupational Medicine and Safety) and María Pacheco Delgado (Spanish Association of Medical Biopathology-Laboratory Medicine).

Lourdes Mateu, coordinator of the persistent covid unit at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital and Verónica Tiscar, research and innovation coordinator at the OSI Bilbao-Basurto.

Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesman for the SEMG, and Antonio Fernández.

María Eugenia Gónzalez, member of the Spanish Society of Occupational Medicine and Safety; Ana González Neira, member of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO); Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, Karina Escobar, president of the patient organizations platform; Ana Molinero, vice-president of the 1st Spanish Society of Clinical, Family and Community Pharmacy; and Aurora García Lenín, board member of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians.

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo and Ana Aldea, member of the Spanish Society of Clinical Pharmacology.