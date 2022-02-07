the historic toy store closes after 60 years – Corriere.it

from Eleonora Lanzetti

After exactly 60 years of activity, the first showcase was inaugurated in 1962, Bezoari, the historic toy store in Pavia, has closed. Over time, Maria De Filippi has also been among her customers. Impossible to resist the competition from online shopping

The shutters of a historic shop are lowered, the destination of wonders for hundreds of children from Pavia then and today: Toys Bezoari closes after more than 60 years of activity. In the last days of opening, with the total liquidation, customers formed a very long line to grab the last box of puzzles and wonderful soft toys. The store was opened by Maria Luisa Bezoari, for all Marisa, now 80, who in 1962 had taken over the business of his former employers. She, in her early twenties, as a clerk of this historic stationery shop in the city center inaugurated in the 1950s as Cartoleria Andreoni, had invested time and passion in the work she liked so much, to the point of deciding to take over from the retired owners.

Maria De Filippi and the Rich and the Poor Once, this colorful place full of toys was located in Corso Cavour, one of the two main arteries of Pavia. In the 1980s, Marisa had moved about two hundred meters further than her, opening her business in Corso Manzoni a few steps from the statue of Minerva. In 1985 I started working alongside my mother with our historical contract, Marzia – says the last owner of Bezoari, Giulia Carena, daughter of Marisa -. Ten years ago my mother retired and I have run the shop to this day, when the story of this place that has made many children happy, even famous ones, ends peacefully. Known faces, both locally and nationally, like Maria De Filippi, Dalila Di Lazzaro, the Rich and the Poor, several politicians who have made a career in Montecitorio and the generations of Ravizza, family that owns the Annabella fur brand, customers for generations. The children of the past have become parents, some even grandfathers, keeping the tradition by accompanying children and grandchildren to choose gifts and gifts for birthdays or special occasions. Entire families of which I knew tastes, passions and collections.

From Subbuteo to the Smurfs At the time of Mrs. Bezoari, this historic toy shop was the go-to place for Subbuteo enthusiasts, and Smurf collectors. In the last decade, however, those who turned to Giulia knew they would find a wide range of board games, puzzles, soft toys of all kinds and dolls. And then the vintage corner, toys with a timeless charm, which were still selling like hot cakes in recent days. The purchasing method has changed: with the advent of online shops, there is less research in neighborhood shops – explains Giulia -. We were fully aware: even the advent of large-scale distribution, which had given us a hard time, we had overcome it, but now the time is ripe and we have preferred to rent our shop, which, thanks to word of mouth, will become a shop of optics. A decision made in a few days that will allow me to rest a little and enjoy the family. Giulia Carena did not imagine such a warm response from her customers: I thought: let’s do a month of liquidation, in order to dispose of what was in stock and some leftovers from Christmas. We left on January 15th and long lines have formed since day one. In a week I had already almost used up all the goods. The shop was emptied, to my surprise. Historical and non-historical customers responded with great enthusiasm, an expression of affection that made me give the last turn of the key with a smile.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.