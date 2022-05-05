The Historical Archive covers five centuries of history of veterinary medicine in Córdoba

This Tuesday was the exhibition opening The origin of veterinary medicine in Córdoba: five centuries of historythat he Provincial Historical Archive will host until next June 30within the initiatives that commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Córdoba Veterinary School.

The sample highlights the development of teaching methods in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Córdoba, going back to the almost primitive origins of albéitares in the Middle Agespassing through the establishment of veterinary medicine as methodical teaching, in the eighteenth century, until the creation of the School in Córdoba in 1847. This tour is illustrated by historical documents, blacksmith tools, old photographs, and even the first manuals and anatomical models used to study the horse.

Was the importance of the equine tradition, the breeding of the horse as a pack animal, transport and military servicein the Guadalquivir valley, which led to Philip II to build the Royal Stables In cordoba. The establishment of methodical teaching dates back to the Enlightenment, although it was not until 1847 when the Veterinary School began its journey in the province of Cordoba. From then on, start a pedagogical evolution that leads to the establishment of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and that gives rise to historical milestones. For example, the exhibition shows the dedication of Alexander Fleming in the visitors’ book of the Faculty of Córdoba in 1948.





Also, remember the inclusion of the first woman in the profession, María Josefa Cerrato, graduated in 1925, becoming the first woman in Spain and the third in Europe to obtain a university degree in Veterinary Medicine. The Andalusians followed Maria Antonia Toro de la Rosa and Consuelo Pozo Alejowhose practices can be seen in a video taken from the Faculty’s collections.

In addition to a ancient growing stoveused in the first studies of diseases in horses, instruments can be seen and, the most striking model of the sample, a large anatomical model of a horse This model, which dates back to a 19th century invention, is an original made from paper paste, glue, clay and cork powder pressed onto a metal frame. It has the particularity of being removable, so it resembles the real experience of a dissection for the study of the animal body.

The inauguration of the exhibition has had the presence from Alice Cordoba, director of the Provincial Historical Archive; the dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Rosario Moyano Salvago; The territorial delegate for Culture and Heritage, Cristina Casanueva; the rector of the University of Cordoba, Jose Carlos Gomez Villamandos; as well as the curators of the sample; Evangelina Rodero and Ana Maria Gonzalezof the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, and the archivists Miguel Angel Sanchez and Ana Maria Chacon.

“This initiative highlights the importance of conserving documentary heritage that we have to know where we come from and leave a fundamental documentary source for the following generations”, declared Cristina Casanueva.

For his part, the rector, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, highlighted the importance of “value the veterinary tradition in our faculty and in the province of Córdoba”. According to Villamandos, the horse “was fundamental in livestock, agriculture and in social life and the army and, although the trends have been balancing, there is still a very important presence of the horse in the veterinary school of Córdoba and that is why it is ranked internationally for its excellence in teaching”. Likewise, the rector has emphasized on the importance of “public and private collaboration in this type of initiatives“, referring to the contribution of Cajasur Foundation and Covap for the start-up of this exhibition, as well as to the individuals who have donated some objects.