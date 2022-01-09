The historical hoax of the “new Facebook rule” for your photos and your privacy

For years, the so-called chains of St. Anthony have been circulating, a sort of spam activity that sees social media users firsthand. In these days, that of the phantom “new Facebook rule” regarding the photos you publish on the platform and your privacy has returned, an evergreen hoax that returns cyclically but this time with the Facebook / Meta variant.

For those in a hurry

There is no new rule like the one reported in the Facebook post.

A similar text was already circulating in 2019.

The original has been circulating since 2012, translated from an English-language post. Already at the time it was a hoax.

Here is the text circulating these days:

Tomorrow starts the new Facebook / Meta rule where your photos can be used. Don’t forget that the deadline is today !!! It can be used in litigation against you. Everything you post will be made public today – including messages. It costs you nothing more than just copy and paste. Better to prevent in advance than legal entanglements and apologies later. “I do not authorize Facebook / Meta or any of the Facebook / Meta related organizations to use my images, information, messages or posts, either in the past or in the future. With this press release I communicate on Facebook / Meta that it is strictly forbidden to copy, notify or take any other action of mine based on this profile and / or its contents. The contents of this profile are private and confidential information. Infringement of privacy can be punished by law: Facebook / Meta is now a public institution. ”DO COPY / PASTE

The 2019 version (translated from 2012)

There is no such rule. Furthermore, the text is literally similar to a post that was already circulating in 2019:

Don’t forget that tomorrow begins Facebook’s new rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget today’s deadline !!! It can be used in court lawsuits against you. Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today even messages that have been deleted or photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Canale 13 news spoke about the change in Facebook’s privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages or posts, whether past or future. With this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and / or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. Infringement of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308-1 1 1 308-103 and the Rome Statute. Note: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not post a statement at least once it will tacitly allow the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in your profile status updates. Do not share. Copy and paste. Their new algorithm chooses the same few people – about 25 – who will be able to read your posts. So, hold your finger down anywhere in this post and “Copy” will come out. Click on “Copy”. then go to your page, start a new post and put the finger anywhere in the empty field “paste” will come out and click on paste This is the system.

The text is nothing more than a translation of an English-language post released many years earlier, as reported by an article by Marshable of 5 June 2012.

To check the news related to Facebook, as well as any changes to the platform, we suggest you read the Newsroom official (here).

This article contributes to a Facebook project to fight fake news and disinformation on its social platforms. Read here for more information on our partnership with Facebook.

