The history of Nintendo Switch games with lost temporary exclusivity

It is becoming more and more common to talk about lost exclusivity on Nintendo Switch. Since the release of the console until now, we have seen numerous cases related to this practice. Thus, titles were announced as exclusive have ended up reaching other systems spending relevant time. The recent announcement of No More Heroes 3listed for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, fanned the flame and again generated a debate that seems far from closed: How much are the exclusive products of each system worth??

The Neverending Story

To the adventure of Travis Touchdown, the particular anti-hero who stars in the series No More Heroeswe can add up to three cases that could be more in the future. By boat, one of the first examples that comes to mind is Daemon x Machina. In the first years of life, Nintendo Switch games seemed to be touched by a magic wand. For this reason, the final result of this set of highlights, although generally positive, was surprising for not being up to par with the rest of the projects. For this reason, when in February 2020 it was announced that would be released on Steamno hybrid player was surprised.

At the time, the loss of Switch exclusivity of Daemon x Machina it was lived as an isolated case. However, time has shown that many games from outside companies could follow in their footsteps. In fact, we can think of two other recent cases, in addition to the aforementioned No More Heroes 3which staged a landing on other consoles. Bravely Default IIa few months after debuting on Nintendo Switch, It also ended up coming to PC. Y Octopath Traveleranother Square Enix title, lived the same route half a year before.

These antecedents, They are becoming the norm instead of the exception., place the magnifying glass on several exclusive proposals for the console. Although the usual suspects are far from the focus, since it is impossible to imagine that Nintendo is betting on launching franchises like Super Mario either The Legend of Zelda in other systems, yes we can start talking about several titles that could leave the protection of Switch. And, if we look back and analyze the cases of the past, it may be that Let’s be clear about who will experience this situation.

Shin Megami Tensei V Might Have Something To Say About Nintendo Switch’s “Lost Exclusivity”

So far, the fifth numbered installment of the saga can boast of be the best seller of the series. not counting spin off, Shin Megami Tensei V is, on its own merits, the most successful game of the license. As revealed by Atlus, the Nintendo Switch exclusive exceeded one million units sold in mid-April. However, not even this milestone has freed him from rumors of landing on other platforms. The good relationship between Atlus and SEGA with PlayStation, added to the launch of the remaster from Shin Megami Tensei III on Switch and PS4, encourages talk about a movement that, for many, is a matter of time.

Another who limps on the same foot, as is commonly said, is Triangle Strategy. The new tactical role-playing adventure from the team of Octopath Traveler got sell 800,000 units in its first weeks of life. And despite these figures, the movement of Octopath Traveler put the magnifying glass on Triangle Strategy. As the previous installment of the study ended in a lost exclusivity for Nintendo Switch, many are already talking about reliving the experience with this title. Be that as it may, at the moment, there is no news of this type related to both games. However, in view of recent events, it would not be surprising if they experienced a situation similar to the examples cited.

And you, what do you think of the loss of exclusivity on Nintendo Switch? Do you think these products add value to the brand or do you prefer them to be present in as many systems as possible? We read you in the comments.