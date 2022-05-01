The history of the bulletproof mobile, or how a Ukrainian soldier got rid of a bullet thanks to his smartphone

Share

Apparently, the bullet would be of a high caliber and could have hit the ricochet smartphone, also having helped a metal identification card that the soldier kept in the case.

It’s not something we like to talk about. In these times, wars and armed conflicts should logically be forgottenalthough the only reality is that it seems that the world has become accustomed to living in crisis.

Be that as it may, in Ukraine we are living the first great war of the century in Europethe first also with almost global connectivity and smartphones to broadcast everything, so curiosities are emerging like this one that we bring you today, and that involves a ukrainian soldier who saved his life thanks to his mobile phoneliterally…

And no, It has not been exactly as you would expectusing an app or connected service that would help them survive, since we are rather dealing with a purely physical issue, by turning your smartphone into a bulletproof vest that protected him from a stray projectile, which ended up impacting the mobile phone, leaving it unusable but the soldier himself without a scratch.

It was not an ultra-resistant smartphone and surely the stray bullet came from a ricochet in a cluster of happy coincidences, but the truth is that a smartphone has saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier as if it were the best Kevlar bulletproof vest on the market.

The colleagues from Urbantecno told us about it following the trail of GizChina and other international media, after the video uploaded to Reddit went viral showing the soldiers in a trench taking out the shot cell phone out of his pocket and showing it to the camera.

By now, you know that Bullitt Group and other companies have some of the toughest smartphones on the market, even Samsung also has an off-road smartphone for dangerous jobs and adventure fans, although in no case and for many military certifications that have such as MIL-STD-810G, these smartphones are usually prepared (or at least certified) for resist direct bullet impacts.

In fact, it is that the aforementioned MIL-STD-810G certification performs up to 29 tests approved by the United States Army to validate the functionality of a device in military tasks, and although it is one of the toughest certifications in the electronics industry, it does check falls and bumps, no test is as complex to overcome as a bullet directly on the device.

Not even the military certifications of the United States validate their electronic devices against bullet impacts, and the reality is that, in fact, if the shot had been fired directly, the end of this story would surely have been more tragic.

Anyway that no one believes that a cell phone is going to protect them from being shot in any situationbecause despite the fact that the bullet was of a large caliber, 7.62 millimeters, it was fired by the Russian troops from a considerable distance, reaching hitting the smartphone of the Ukrainian soldier will surely ricochetabsorbing the energy and keeping the bullet embedded in its chassis.

Many have praised the durability of said mobile phone, although surely it was a cluster of coincidences that happily saved the life of this fighterthat he will have to buy a new smartphone but that, at least, he will be able to tell about it.

It is not in addition the first phone that saves lives receiving bullet impacts, as we have seen in the past a Nokia 301 in Afghanistan doing the same, or a Lumia 520 stopping a bullet aimed at a policeman in Brazil, and even an iPhone 7 Plus in an attempted robbery in the United Kingdom. Even so, we like it more to see them saving lives thanks to their detections of accidents or falls, or quick calls to emergency services before any incidence.

