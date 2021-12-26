The history of the Shark Boy Fight Club

Not being fungible means being irreplaceable.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are proprietary digital certificates that can be bought and sold; ownership can be transferred from one entity on the blockchain to another.

NFTs are trending because consumers and manufacturers are looking for new ways to exchange and maintain transparency about the ownership of the items they like the most.

To understand the value of NFT projects, Benzinga spoke with the Los Angeles native Chris Ho, a member of the Shark Boy Fight Club (SBFC) digital gaming art initiative.

The context

Ho’s background is not what you would expect: Ho, a native of Hong Kong, came to the United States to study computer science in the early 2000s.

Given her passion for fashion and cinema, Ho later changed specialization.

“I ended up majoring in directing and animation,” said Ho. “Right after that I was offered a couple of jobs on television, after which I ended up working in fashion for a decade.”

Her experiences, combined with an innate entrepreneurial drive, led Ho to found a creative and web development agency working with brands such as Juicy Couture.

Graphic: Chris Ho (right) leaning against a supercar.

An early start

Ho first heard about cryptocurrencies in 2009 from a financial advisor.

“My stock broker came up to me and said, ‘Bitcoin is about $ 1, what do you think?'”

Although Ho refused to invest, he later dived into this industry by learning about blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining and staking.

Plus, as his work and family brought him to Los Angeles (the real hub of creativity), Ho has immersed himself in fashion and art.

With the emerging popularity of NFTs, Ho thought about trying to express his creativity in the industry with the launch of the Shark Boy Fight Club (SBFC).

The SBFC is a collection of 8,888 unique digital collectibles – shark avatars – that reside on the blockchain of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Token buyers are able to trade, train and compete their avatars at SBFC’s FighterVerse, a 3D virtual reality-like environment of the metaverse.

Additionally, SBFC’s NFTs provide their owners with membership to exclusive company-organized parties and merchandising.



Graphic: SBFC avatars.

Because

Ho explained that NFTs, in their most basic uses, are popular for their authenticity.

“Thanks to the smart contract concept, everything is transparent,” he told Benzinga.

Additionally, secondary market royalties allow artists to earn commission from future sales.

“Help the movements because people own that intellectual property.”

Forecasts

What matters for the SBFC team is, first of all, the community.

The addition of the FighterVerse, together with the sponsorships from famous people, should make the initiative more engaging; according to Ho, the goal is to intrigue and excite people about digital assets and their potential.

“We want to build a community that people contribute to,” Ho said in reference to conversations he had with project followers on social media and platforms like Discord.

“I can imagine hosting #SharkTalks, where people give advice and exchange business ideas.”

Check out SBFC on Twitter, Instagram and Discord.