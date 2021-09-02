The 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Let’s retrace the history of this very important event, with some curiosity

There Venice International Film Festival it is the most famous film festival in our country, but also one of the most important in the world. It is held at the Lido of Venice, between the end of August and the beginning of September.

It is one of the most illustrious cinematographic events, as well as the oldest.

Let’s see its history and some curiosities about it.

The history of the Venice Film Festival

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

The first Venice International Film Festival it took place from 6 to 21 August 1932. The idea came to the count Giuseppe Volpi, president of the Venice Biennale, the sculptor Antonio Maraini it’s at Luciano De Feo, general secretary of the Unione Cinematografica Educativa.

At the time, the Exhibition had strong support from the fascist authorities and the first edition took place at the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido of Venice, although, at the beginning, it was not a competitive exhibition.

In the first edition, the titles were only presented to the public, but the festival, right from the start, hosted films of great prestige, such as Frankenstein from James Whale, Freedom to me! from René Clair And Grand Hotel from Edmund Goulding. The event was also studded with great stars of national and international cinema, such as Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, Joan Crawford, Vittorio De Sica And Boris Karloff.

The first film to be presented was Dr. Jekyll from Rouben Mamoulian, on the evening of August 6, 1932.

Already from the next edition, that of 1934, the event became competitive and the Mussolini cup, for the best foreign and Italian film, although there was still no jury. The prizes, in fact, were given according to the opinion of some experts and the public.

Over time, the exhibition became more and more important and well seen abroad, attracting more and more films in competition.

The forties, however, were also a difficult period for the Venice Film Festival, which underwent various political pressures, which distorted some editions. After the war, the award for the best performances is called Volpi Cup.

But in this decade there were also several important films, belonging to the genre of Neorealism, such as Paisa from Roberto Rossellini And The earth trembles from Luchino Visconti; despite the undisputed value of the films, however, they did not get the right recognition from the critics.

There are also many illustrious guests, such as Orson Welles And Laurence Olivier and the return to normality, after the war, also allows the return of the great icons of world cinema, such as Rita Hayworth.

The 1947 edition is considered one of the best in the history of the festival, also for the return to the competition of the USSR operas.

Loading... Advertisements

The Fifties decreed the arrival of some film schools, until then, unknown in the West, such as the Japanese and Indian ones. But they are also golden years for Italian cinema, with the arrival of great directors such as Federico Fellini And Michelangelo Antonioni.

The Sixties were a decade rather steeped in controversy at the festival and therefore, also due to the protests of ’68, it was decided not to make the editions from 1969 to 1979 competitive. But, again in these years, the Lifetime Achievement Lion, to make up for the lack of competition.

In this decade very important films were presented, such as The devils from Ken Russell, Twentieth century from Bernardo Bertolucci And Clockwork Orange from Stanley Kubrick, the latter was a film that caused much discussion at its presentation.

In the Eighties the opening to the most “popular” cinema: films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET the extra-terrestrial, Poltergeist And The empire strikes again. 1980 is also the year that reintroduces the competition in Venice.

Among the most important films of these years we find Zelig from Woody Allen, Blade Runner from Ridley Scott And Once upon a time in America from Sergio Leone.

In 1988 the Venice Film Festival was enriched with two new important sections: Horizons And Night.

The nineties are characterized by great films, but also by the return of great Hollywood stars to the Lido, such as Jack Nicholson, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Al Pacino And Robert De Niro.

To date, the Venice Film Festival manages to give space to arthouse and niche films, but also to big blockbusters and cinema closer to the public, just think of the victory of Joker from Todd Phillips in 2019.

Some curiosities about the Venice Film Festival