the history of “wedding photos” and what came after

Chayanne in Miami in 2018 and Lolita Cortés in ‘La Academia’ in 2009. (Getty Images)

BY Guillermina Ortiz-. A question recently arose on social networks thanks to the viralization of a wedding photograph: were Chayanne and Lolita Cortés married?!

The image, originally published in August 2020, was revived on Twitter on June 28, just on the Puerto Rican singer’s 54th birthday. The performers, he in an elegant suit, and she in a white dress and headdress, appear to be kneeling as they await a religious service. They both have a slight smile.

But this is not the only photograph of “the wedding”. That same year but in June, the artist tweeted a congratulations for Father’s Day and another user responded with a new image of the “newlyweds”.

But Cortés, currently a judge on the reality show La Academia, and Chayanne never married in real life, although they did in fiction as part of the cast of the 1986 telenovela “Pobre Juventud”.

‘Pobre Juventud’, directed by Pedro Damián and produced by Carla Estrada for Televisa, was about a rebellious young man in a reformatory, who along with his classmates in the same situation suffer the cruelty and mistreatment of the guards, while a nurse searches for make life in prison more bearable. Lola Cortés played Rebeca and Chayanne played Rafael, one of the young internees. In the plot of the soap opera, both get married.

This work was the television debut of the singer and dancer at the tender age of 18, who was already reaping success after his participation in the youth group Los Chicos, and for the recent release of his solo album ‘Sangre latina’. Chayanne returned to national television a decade later in a leading role alongside Yuri in the telenovela ‘Volver astart’.

Cortés, on the other hand, was a 16-year-old teenager, but who was also already recognized in the Mexican theater for her participation in the musical “Vaselina” and her debut four years ago in the children’s competition “Let’s play singing.” Since then, the multifaceted actress has been recognized on the stage, on television and as a relentless singing critic.

Lola recently spoke about one of those harsh moments as a judge, when in a 2005 broadcast of “The Academy” dedicated to Chayanne, she criticized that one of the singer’s songs was not spectacular enough for the reality show. What the judge did not know is that the Puerto Rican was live through a phone call.

The production gave the floor to Chayanne who praised the interpretation, while Cortés looked embarrassed by the situation. “I congratulate you for your talent and for singing in front of people who are criticizing you, very difficult… Lolita is so strong.”

