The history with the justice of the “fearsome Calín”

Carlos Julio Matos Monterobetter known as the “fearsome Calin”, arrested last week by the Portuguese and Spanish authorities, for alleged links with the drug traffickinghas a history with the justice system in his native Dominican Republic, since he has been subjected repeatedly, accused of various homicides.

The local media records that the name of Matos Montero comes to light in 2009, six years after his deportation from the United States to national territory after serving a year in a federal prison, for the death of Deuris Manuel Quezada García , which occurred in El Higuito, Barahona province, a crime for which he was subjected in 2013.

Two years earlier, in May 2011, the detainee is accused of being involved in the death of a man identified as José Matos y Matos (Hansel), also registered in Barahona, during some patron saint festivities.

Months later, the death of Nilvio Ramírez Matos, in Tamayo, was attributed to him. For this fact, the authorities are persecuting a man identified as Rafael Andrés Matos Montero, a relative of “Calín”, who would have fled to Spain.

The local press records that the relatives of Ramírez Matos demanded to speed up the search for Rafael Matos, while at the same time they appealed the measure imposed by a court against Carlos Julio, which would have consisted of an economic guarantee of 100,000 pesos.

In the case of Deuris Quezada, a Barahona Investigating Judge ordered the release and filing of Matos Montero’s file. After the court’s decision, “Calín’s” lawyer stated at that time that no evidence was presented against his client and there was no plaintiff.

He added that Quezada’s father would have said that he could not present an accusation against the person detained today, since he had no evidence against him. Due to this, the Barahona Prosecutor’s Office would have requested the archive of the file. Matos’s legal representative denied at that time the alleged involvement of his client in the cases of Ramírez Mayos and José Matos.

However, a year later, the alleged drug trafficker took the stand again after being accused of trying to kill, along with other people, the then director of the Municipal Board of Tamayo, Edgar Ramírez, which resulted in the death of a man identified as Oscar Gonzalez.

Due to the fact, the Court of First Instance of Bahoruco issued one year of preventive detention against Matos Montero and another man identified as José Francisco González. Three other men were persecuted for the case.

arrest in Europe

Last Saturday, the Police The Spanish explained in a statement that an organization accused of introducing cocaine into Spain, which was supposedly led by Matos Montero, was dismantled.

This man was under investigation. Police Spanish since 2019 as allegedly responsible for the introduction into Spain of forty kilos of cocaine through the Madrid airport and was arrested when he was going to take a flight from Lisbon.

The police operation culminated in numerous searches in several Spanish cities, in which 83 kilos of cocaine, 28 telephone terminals, a revolver, seven vehicles, two scales and numerous documents were seized, among other effects.