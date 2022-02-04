the HIV virus becomes more aggressive and contagious – Time





The variants of Covid were not enough to take us away from sleep, now even the HIV virus, responsible for AIDS, has decided to mutate. The discovery, reports Il Mattino, was made in Holland, where they found that the viral load of the new strain is estimated to be 3.5 to 5.5 times higher than that of the HIV-1 virus (the most common ). The variant, called VB (virulent subtype B), weakens the immune system twice as fast as the virus we know best.





This variant has been identified in 109 HIV-positive patients in the European country, although fortunately the infected react normally to the therapies and have the same probability of survival as the other patients. Even if it is considered essential to find this variant immediately, because a delayed intervention can create a lot of damage.





Commenting on the discovery is Stefano Vella, professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of Rome and elected president of the new National AIDS Commission of the Ministry of Health: “It is not uncommon to find new variants of the HIV virus: like all RNA viruses, it changes easily , and we see this from its great ability to adapt to antiretroviral drugs by becoming resistant. The Oxford researchers did an extraordinary job in molecular biology by sequencing the viral genomes isolated from HIV-positive patients who had been shown to get sick with AIDS faster than others. Until now it was assumed that the fastest progression depended on individual patient variability, but this study shows that it may be due to a new, more aggressive viral variant. The VB variant does not represent a public health emergency – Vella is keen to emphasize – but it gives us an important lesson: it dispels the myth that viruses become better over time. In reality, their evolution occurs randomly and it cannot be ruled out that a virus can become even more evil “.



