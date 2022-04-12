The H&M cropped shirt in the most Zendaya style at the Oscars

If you want to imitate the Zendaya’s look at the Oscars, in its new spring collection, H&M has launched a cropped shirt very similar to the one worn by the actress. Zendaya chose a two-piece design consisting of a white satin cropped shirt and a long platinum skirt. A very elegant and minimalist styling, which positioned the actress on the list of the best dressed at the gala.

The cropped garments They are more fashionable than ever and, if you want to give the look the most elegant and sophisticated touch, you can choose a shirt like this one from the new H&M collection. Unlike Zendaya’s, it’s not satin, but made of cotton.

Cotton is a wonderful fabric for any time of the year, but especially spring and summer as it is breathable. Long-sleeved and classic collarthe cropped shirt has button closures on the front and elastic on the back of the hem, so it wraps around the waist like a glove and highlights this area of ​​the body.

One of the things we like most about the shirt, aside from its style, is its versatility. Combines wonderfully with all kinds of looksboth formal and informal, which is a great plus point.

To go for a walk or have a drink, with a high waisted jean it fits very well. As footwear, you can choose the one you like the most and the one you feel most comfortable with. This season clogs and mules are trending in the fashion world, and both are a great option.

To go out for dinner and drinks, you can choose a more formal look with a suit jacket and pants. Bright tones are popular, so you can choose a suit in fuchsia, yellow or orange. As footwear, to balance and give harmony to the style, black high-heeled sandals are the best alternative.

The cropped cotton shirt is available in the H&M online store for €29.99 in a large selection of sizes, from 32 to 50. It has become a best seller in recent days, so there are already some sizes sold out, and others about to do so. You can also check availability at your nearest H&M store.