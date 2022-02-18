“The hoax of the alleged war between Ukraine and Russia is nothing more than a way to go ahead with the currency issuance scam”

In this episode of ‘Keiser Report’, Max and Stacy talk about their meeting with Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, and the reactions he aroused on Twitter among several bitcoin followers. They also comment on how the beneficiaries of the Cantillon effect complain about the fire they themselves have created. In the second part, Max talks with Sharon Dow, from Lightning Ventures, about her investment strategies in El Salvador and how much the reality of the country is far from stereotypes.

The “fiat money bosses”, referring to the US Government, want a war between Ukraine and Russia because “they need an excuse to justify themselves” for not being able to stop inflation in their country and to continue issuing of dollars, maintain the presenters of the program.

“People are beginning to realize that the currency issuance trick, the quantitative easing and the injections of money, which have been put into practice for a few years, generate inflation. That is why they have to threaten a war; because that is another way of continuing to issue currency and increase the pentagon budget“, says Max. In the end, that money ends up in the banks, “in what constitutes a new financial rescue”, he adds.

“The hoax of the alleged war between Ukraine and Russia is nothing more than a way to get on with the scam of currency issuance and quantitative easing, rather than continuing to do it the traditional way,” explains Max, referring to the US as “the most dangerous nation of all“.

El Salvador and bitcoin

For her part, Stacy recalls that the “fiat world it’s full of scams“, and bitcoin is one of the alternatives to put an end to these scams.

Regarding cryptocurrency, the guest of this chapter, Sharon Dow, points out that El Salvador’s GDP grew by more than 10% in 2021 as a result of having adopted bitcoin as legal tender. “AND That is only the beginningbecause a lot of things are being built and created all over the country, so, in the next few years, the growth will be much higher,” he predicts.

Regarding the Salvadoran government’s plans to issue volcanic bonds, a new type of security based on bitcoin, Dow believes that these bonds will promote the arrival of more entrepreneurs to El Salvador. “And if this new asset class does take hold, it’s clear that it will generate even more interest, and therefore more capital and more stability“, value.

In addition, the interviewee affirms that the Central American nation it is not dangerous, as many believe. “I feel very comfortable. Sometimes I walk on the beach at night, other times I use public transport by myself, and in general, I have the feeling of being able to travel the country with complete peace of mind,” she says.