The hoax: “Whoever has two doses is like a no vax”. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità denies it

Rome, 11 January 2022 – “But you know that even those who did two dosi is a no-vax? “. Since yesterday, the ‘hard and pure’ of the no to the vaccine have found another ‘foothold’. Sui social the storm has served, among those who re-launch the hypothesis that in the calculations on hospitalizations and mortality people with two doses would be considered unvaccinated, those who express more than a doubt and those who respond by giving strength to their no-vax convictions, citing what was stated by the Professor Francesco Vaia, director of Spallanzani, who said on TV: “When we report on hospitalizations, we must not take into account who has the second dose, but those who have had the booster dose”.

Clearly the controversy is served on a silver platter, because the unvaccinated have a good game in saying that “the data are manipulated” and that in doing so “you understand why intensive therapies are full of unvaccinated “.

To clarify the whirlwind of fake news, we contacted theHigher Institute of Health.









“The ISS – it is explained to us in a note, – considers in the calculations all the cases, from the vaccinated with the first dose to those who have done the booster, separately, as can be seen from the weekly bulletin on efficacy that can be found online”. Well, looking at the numbers of the bulletin, we see that the “relative risk (of infection, hospitalization, etc.) is lower for those who have taken the booster dose than for an unvaccinated. For those vaccinated with one dose or two doses for more than four months, the risk increases, while remaining much lower than those who have not had the vaccine at all“. Probably, they observe from the press office, “Professor Vaia meant this”, even if the concept “is actually explained in a somewhat cumbersome way”.

Not only. The data to which the ISS refers refer to a period in which the Delta variant and the Omicron coexisted, which according to the first studies ‘hole’ much more than Delta those who are vaccinated with two doses. In this sense, “Probably in the coming weeks the relative risk even of those who have two doses will get closer and closer to that of the unvaccinated, mentre should, if the data of the other countries are confirmed, stay very low for those with the booster “. In short, once again theimportance of carrying out the third dose. But let’s go specifically to see table 6 of the last available bulletin in the appropriate section.









In that table it comes reported the incidence of reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 and the rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and mortality per 100,000; as well as the relative risk by vaccination status and age group over the past 30 days. The incidence, hospitalization rate and intensive care admissions are calculated for the unvaccinated, those vaccinated with a full cycle for over 120 days, within 120 days and with an additional / booster dose.

It is necessary to remember, it says, “that administration of the additional dose / booster it started recently and in the first phase mainly involved only the categories most at risk “. “By calculating the hospitalization rate (in the 80+ range) in the period 11/19/2021 – 12/19/2021 for the unvaccinated (712.7 hospitalizations per 100,000), it can be seen that this is about nine times higher than the vaccinated with a complete cycle of less than 120 days (80.7 hospitalizations per 100,000) and about forty-two times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (17.0 hospitalizations per 100,000) – the study highlights -. During the same period (in the 80+ range) the rate of ICU admissions for unvaccinated people (38.5 ICU admissions per 100,000) is approximately thirteen times higher than for full cycle vaccinated within 120 days (2.9 ICU admissions per 100,000) and approximately forty-eight times higher than vaccinated with add-on / booster dose (0.8 ICU admissions per 100,000). Analyzing the death rate (in the 80+ range), in the period 11/12/2021 – 12/12/2021, in the unvaccinated (266.6 per 100,000) it is about nine times higher than in the vaccinated with a full cycle within 120 days (29.4 per 100,000) and seventy-four times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (3.6 per 100,000) “.









Within the day the Higher Institute of Health will publish a specific faq to unmask yet another hoax.