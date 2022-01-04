The hoaxes of the no vax are wasted: what happened to article 656 of the penal code?

Article 656 of the Criminal Code is extremely concise and precise: Anyone who publishes or disseminates false, exaggerated or tendentious news, for which public order may be disturbed, is punished, if the fact does not constitute a more serious crime, with arrest for up to three months or with a fine of up to euro 309.

It is a so-called crime of danger therefore, as established by a sentence of the Supreme Court (Criminal Cassation, Section I, sentence no. 9475 of 7 November 1996), it is not necessary that the publication or dissemination of aforementioned false, exaggerated or biased news directly causes unrest, assaults, clashes, destruction of private property, assaults or other “disturbances” of public order. It is sufficient that the concrete danger. Nor is it necessary to prove the intentionality of the attempt to disturb public order.

In the case of the false, exaggerated and biased news spread daily by the various formal or informal organizations that collect the galaxy no vax, the serious disturbances have already materialized on many occasions. The most striking was the assault and devastation to the headquarters of the CGIL, preceded by the cowardly attack on the unfortunate policemen in charge of protecting her. But for months there were unauthorized demonstrations in city centers, illegal pickets, public service disruptions, attacks on journalists, raids, destruction of private property, clashes with the police and so on. All provoked by news objectively false, exaggerated or biased.

Here is a concise list, unfortunately incomplete:

– Vaccines are experimental gene sera;

– Vaccinations constitute a plan to drastically reduce the world population by mass extermination;

– The virus was created in the laboratory to carry out the Great Reset, a plan conceived by the elite of the World Economic Forum organizing the annual conference in Davos;

– Vaccines modify the DNA;

– Vaccines cause infertility and abortions;

– Vaccines contain large amounts of metals for which a coin on the arm of a vaccinated (or even a smartphone on the leg of a newborn) remains attached due to an unspecified “magnetism”;

– Vaccines feed the variants;

– Vaccines have caused thousands of deaths to come kept hidden by the authorities

– Vaccines are made with fetuses aborted;

– With the excuse of the vaccine they are inserted into the body of microchip to control humans through 5G networks, with software specially developed by Bill Gates;

– The images of vaccinations for healthcare workers shown by the media are fake because they are made with syringes with retractable needles;

– Governments conceal effective treatments against the virus to favor interests and the profits of multinationals;

– mRNA vaccines can cause an increase in rare neurodegenerative diseases called prion diseases;

– The politicians who got vaccinated, from Mattarella to Biden, from Draghi to De Luca, actually received a harmless physiological solution;

– Secret documents ascertain that Moderna had developed a vaccine against Covid-19 as early as December 2019, so the pandemic was planned;

– Covid-19 vaccines contain luciferase, a harmful substance named in honor of Lucifer;

– The vaccine against Covid-19 from Pfizer it is composed of 99% graphene oxide, according to what emerged in a study published by the University of Almeria in Spain;

– More people have died from vaccines in the United States than from Covid-19;

– The director of the CDC stated that vaccines they do not protect from the Delta variant and the vaccinated can be super-spreaders of the virus because they have higher viral loads than the unvaccinated (an alternative version instead attributes this hoax to the University of Oxford);

– The American Supreme Court has ruled that modified DNA, not being present in nature, can be patented. Then individuals inoculated with a mRna vaccine, which modifies the human genome, are now legally patented, have no human rights and consequently are “multinational property”;

– Children are three times more likely to die from Covid-19 vaccines than from the disease itself;

– SM-102, a component of Moderna’s vaccine, is toxic and is unsuitable for use on animals and people according to the same company that puts it on the market.

Despite the obsessive dissemination of such “news” on all traditional and online media (as well as on Telegram and WhatsApp chats), from none of the more than one hundred Italian prosecutors moved a finger, indeed not even a freshly manicureed fingernail. Obviously, without publicly being announced, either the compulsory prosecution has been abolished or Article 656 has been repealed.

We cannot even remotely hypothesize that Italian prosecutors – usually so inflexible as to investigate a mayor because a child was accidentally injured in kindergarten – do not believe that it is their precise ethical, as well as professional, duty to intervene to suppress such blatant and devastating for public order (as well as for public health). We could not even remotely hypothesize that the presence of magistrates among the no vax bosses triggers a strange solidarity which, if I were grillino, I would define kasta. Or that the large presence of no vax among the forces of order restrains the law enforcement officers.

For example, we cannot even hypothesize that the incendiary speech of such Angelo Giorgianni at the demonstration from which the raid on the CGIL originated may have caused the obligatory prosecution to be neglected by those in charge. Moreover, that Giorgianni (sanctioned even by the Csm) was not new to such lifts of ingenuity as evidenced by a book of his entitled State massacre (in reference to Covid) written together with a doctor (now no vax repentant), Pasquale Bacchus (with preface by Nicola Gratteri).

And that they were blatant untruths some sneaky exponents of the New World Order, the Specter, the Great Reset or the Bilderberg do not claim to incite the crowds. He has made it clear on multiple occasions – including half a dozen appearances in the most popular Italian television talk shows – none other than his own co-author, Pasquale Bacco (who defined the vaccine as “sewer water”).

If art. 656 of the CP, or the compulsory prosecution, the Italian prosecutors in these tragic times would be overburdened with work!